Gangster Movies You Must See

In the seventh art, gangsters were noted for starring in great critically acclaimed stories. Don’t miss out on this incredible list of films!

Within the film industry we can find films of all kinds and for all tastes. The truth is that gangster movies came to the cinema to stay. They were the great protagonists of many years ago and they continue to be today, although recently they have not released many films of this type. However, they are unforgettable and there are several gangster films that remain to be remembered.

If you are a fan of gangster movies, today at Cinemascomics we decided to collect those gangster tapes that won the applause of critics and viewers. They are classics within this genre and you need to see them if you haven’t already.

Maybe you are interested in:

Robert De Niro revealed why he did not star in I would like to be great

Must-see gangster movies

The Godfather (trilogy)

The first film of the trilogy begins in America, the 1940s. There we meet Don Vito Corleone, a respected and feared boss of the five New York mafia families. Vito has four children, but Michael is the one who will attract the most viewer attention because he is the only one who does not want to be involved in his father’s business. When Corleone refuses to participate in the drug business, the boss of another gang orders his assassination. In this way, a violent and bloody war begins between the mafia families. And it also begins one of the most famous trilogies in the history of cinema.

The Untouchables

If we talk about gangster films, we cannot ignore The Untouchables, that film that had its satire on The Simpsons and that has left its mark on the seventh art, more precisely on gangster films. This film follows federal agent Eliot Ness, who organizes a task force to confront Al Capone, Chicago’s king of organized crime.

Goodfellas

Henry, a thirteen-year-old boy from Brooklyn, lives fascinated with the world of gangsters. Her dream comes true when she enters the Pauline family. Goodfellas, from director Martin Scorsese, stars a great cast where we meet Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

American gangster

Within gangster movies, you can’t miss American Gangster. Here in this Ridley Scott tape, we follow Frank Lucas. This man uses his own naivety to rise to the top of Harlem’s organized crime after the death of his boss, but Richie Roberts, an outcast cop, looks for a way to bring his opponent to justice.

casino

Of course, if we refer to gangster films, we cannot not include in this compilation those where Robert De Niro appears. This film is set in Las Vegas in 1973. Sam Rothstein is a professional gambling professional and director of a major casino owned by gangsters. One day, the violent Nicky Santoro comes to town and trouble travels with him.

Once upon a Time in America

With the direction of Sergio Leone and the music of Ennio Morricone, we find ourselves at the beginning of the 20th century. There David Aaronson, a poor Jewish boy, meets Max in the suburbs of Manhattan, another young man of Hebrew origin willing to go far by any method. A great friendship was born between them and, with other colleagues, they formed a gang that quickly prospered, becoming, in the days of Prohibition (1920-1933), important mobsters.