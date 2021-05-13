Gang stabbed man inside warehouse in Bronx, New York

A young man was hospitalized after a group of suspected gang members attacked him with punches and kicks, and then stabbed him twice inside a warehouse in The Bronx (NYC).

The NYPD last night released a video of the crime that occurred around 2 am on Monday, April 5, 2021 at “Fried Chicken Deli and Grocery” on 138 St., Mott Haven neighborhood. NYPD detailed that a group approached the 25-year-old victim, who was with other people inside the store.

They started beating him and kicking him all over his body. Also he was stabbed with an unknown sharp object twice on the torso and left arm.

The group then fled east on 138th Street. Paramedics took the unidentified victim to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln in stable condition, Fox News reported.

No arrests or motive for the attack have been announced. Police released surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects. The case recalled the violent homicide of Lesandro “Junior” Guzmán Feliz, a 15-year-old stabbed multiple times by gang members outside a warehouse in the Bronx in June 2018.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.