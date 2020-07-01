Untouchable: gang members test positive for virus | Instagram

After having given a concert drive-in in Poteet, Texas it was confirmed that several members of the band Intocable have been diagnosed with the virus, because they tested positive for the Covid-19.

It was Ricky Muñoz who confirmed that several of the members of the band had given positive to the test.

Through his social networks, the leader of Intocable released the news and noted that will be quarantined for a while.

Unfortunately, some of our gang members have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The members are René Martínez, Félix Salinas, Sergio Serna, Johnny Lee Rosas and Juan Hernández, « he mentioned.

In addition, it should be remembered that on June 6 that the band held a Drive-in concert in Poteet, Texas, but the vocalist assured that it was not there where they caught.

I assure you that the Intocable members who caught it were not in our presentations, but in our free time, « he said.

On the other hand, the vocalist of the group reported that in the coming days news will be given about the tour they had scheduled for the coming months and refunds will be made corresponding.

It is worth mentioning that he reported that he, Alejandro Gulmar, the staff, drivers and staff of his office they have given negative to the test.

To finish, Muñoz wished for a healthy and speedy recovery to people who, like their peers, have tested positive for the virus that has claimed the lives of millions of people.

The video that was published in the official account of the band, with only one hour of having been shared, has more than 14 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments from his followers who wish they soon recover.

I hope you improve, stay safe, « » God bless you, give you health and speedy recovery as well as all sick people, « » Courage, we hope that everything passes quickly and recover well. Lots of light to everyone, « were some of the comments.

No doubt the people who supports them He sends you all his blessings so that each one can heal as soon as possible.