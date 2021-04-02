Gang members of “Dominican Don’t Play” and Trinitarios face off with sticks, machetes and more in the middle of the street of Madrid



Archive image of a patrol of the National Police of Madrid.

Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Images recorded by a resident captured the fight and subsequent shooting on a street in Madrid, Spain, between about 12 Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) gang members and the Trinitarians. Thursday night.

A report from the ABC media indicates that the confrontation was reported in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood (Ciudad Lineal) at about 9:30 pm

The brawl begins with the punches and continues with the use of clubs and bolomachetes.

The violence is further aggravated when one of the criminals pulls out a firearm and shoots it at his opponents as they try to escape.

The gunman fired at least five times.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Hermanos Gómez and Calle de los Collados, when the individual wearing a white sweatshirt fired the shots while pointing at the young people fleeing on foot. A woman witnesses the scene from the terrace on the first floor of a building.

Linear City. pic.twitter.com/CbK8P1AJsb – Alpha17 (@vate_jp) April 1, 2021

Emergencias Madrid told ABC that the Samur (Municipal Emergency and Rescue Assistance Service) did not come to the scene, so they do not believe they were injured. Police sources revealed that the shooter is a Dominican from the DDP who recently got out of jail.

In the images you can see how the subject quickly approaches a white Seat car, opens the driver’s door and leaves the gun there, to later flee on foot towards the street of Alcalá. It is not clear if the man was detained by the police or someone else involved. The investigation of the case continues.