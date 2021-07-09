Gang member “Trinitario” sentenced for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in New York, hours before the crime of “Junior” Guzmán

Ramón Paulino (24), a member of the Dominican gang “Trinitarios”, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in broad light on the “Bronx River Parkway” highway in New York.

In June 2018, police arrested and charged Paulino, then 21, of assassination attempt and group assault, after a video of the brutal stabbing went viral. The prosecution subsequently charged Paulino with extortion and assault.

The victim, Esaid Hoke, miraculously survived after being stabbed up to 16 times by a large group on June 18, 2018, two days before the fifteen-year-old was killed in a similar gang attack Lesandro “Junior” Guzmán-Feliz, a homicide that ended up being the most atrocious that year in the city.

Hoke, who was found unconscious on the Bronx River Parkway, suffered two cardiac arrests and lost a kidney after the attack. Even months before, he had stopped going to school out of fear. After recovering from the stabbing, he moved from New York to avoid retaliation.

According to the police investigation, a high-ranking member of the “Trinitarios” had ordered a coup against Hoke due to a dispute involving an ex-girlfriend. The day of the attack he was chased up the Bronx River Parkway from a public swimming pool.

In addition to the group stabs, Paulino smashed a log on the teenager during the brutal assault. The federal complaint also said the victim had identified himself on Facebook as a member of the “Grizzlies,” a group affiliated with the “Bloods” gang, Pix11 said.

Two days after Hoke was attacked, members of the “Trinitarios” gang killed Guzmán-Feliz outside a warehouse, also in the Bronx. At the time, police sources linked suspects in both attacks.

In the group attack on Hoke, only Paulino has been prosecuted, but in the murder of Guzmán-Feliz there were more than a dozen accused.

In #TheBronx a 14-yr-old male is in critical condition after being attacked & stabbed by a large group on 6/18. Take a look at this video. If you have any info about this incident or those involved, contact us anonymously 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall #GangFreeNYC pic.twitter.com/nqyVy8gg1C – Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) June 26, 2018