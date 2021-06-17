Gane and Volkov face off on the UFC Las Vegas 30 poster

Ciry Win | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

With the whole situation around Jon jones It is difficult to read the future of the Heavyweight division of the UFC, but with Derrick Lewis having almost assured the next opportunity to the belt he holds Francis Ngannou, the next challenger in line could emerge from the star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 30.

On the billboard, to take place on June 26, the Parisian Ciryl Gane will have the opportunity to raise his promotional record to 6 – 0 – and continue to climb the ranking – when he faces off against Alexander Volkov, currently on a two-game win streak by TKO in the second round.

With the event just over a week away, the UFC has shared the official poster.

