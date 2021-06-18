Gandhi Libraries, 50 years of changing the world with books

MEXICO CITY.

Librerías Gandhi, that dream that the promoter and theater lover Mauricio Achar (1937-2004) made a reality of creating a place that fostered direct contact with books and an encounter with culture, turns 50.

It all began on June 27, 1971, when the small 150-square-meter venue located at Miguel Ángel de Quevedo 128, south of Mexico City, opened its doors, which would soon have a cafeteria, a gallery and a theater forum. After the success of this pioneering headquarters, today the chain has 43 bookstores in 13 entities of the country, of which 20 are in the Aztec capital; plus the spaces in the Palacio de Hierro, Walmart and some airports.

It is a celebration for the readers, for those accomplices who have believed that through reading and education we can change the world in which we live and make societies freer. It is a celebration for the industry and for all the bookstores, for the thought of our country ”, he affirms in an interview with

Excelsior Alberto Achar.

The buyer has a contact experience with books.

The commercial director of Librerías Gandhi and nephew of the founder adds that having come forward after the losses derived from the pandemic, more than a 30 percent drop in the sector, is also a reason for celebration.

We thought we weren’t going to be able to celebrate. We saw it more as a year of resilience. What a strange taste to turn 50 in this context. However, things happened ”, he adds.

The guide during these five decades has been the passion and teachings of his uncle, whose legacy remains valid. “He revolutionized the book trade in Latin America, since he dared to break schemes and change purchase, sale and exhibition formats. He broke into a counter bookstore market, where you asked for a book and they gave it to you like a hardware store. He opened these spaces.

On June 27, 1971 Mauricio Achar inaugurated Gandhi, in Miguel Ángel de Quevedo 128.

Mauricio always spoke of a meeting place, where you were not only in direct contact with the book, but also had a shopping experience in which you could participate in a specific event ”.

They currently offer 12 value-added services and 80 promotions per year. “Reading coexists with many benefits linked to it. We have received the visit of 30 million people ”.

They offer more than 500 events a year; that most of the branches have a cafeteria, “where you can read with a coffee next to it”; that its Frequent Customer program integrates more than 300 thousand members, they publish the magazine Read +, they provide a Ticketmaster ticket sales service for concerts and another identified gift card service; in addition to the 500 titles of Ediciones Gandhi at a low price and the Mauricio Achar Prize, a platform for young authors.

Great thinkers have been in our bookstores, such as Carlos Fuentes, Octavio Paz, Germán Dehesa, Carlos Monsiváis and Óscar de la Borbolla, among others. And authors of different generations visit us. We will insist on Mauricio’s dream of turning Mexico into a country of bookstores, ”he says.

To celebrate half a century of life, Librerías Gandhi will offer from today until July 18, discounts in all its stores and its website, special offers in various publishing labels, gifts and surprises for its readers.

They will grant a ten percent discount in general, except for news, 20 percent in Ediciones Gandhi, double points in Frequent Customer and quadruple points in the alliance with Club Premier de Aeroméxico; In addition, they will publish a commemorative book and a ticket with the National Lottery will be unveiled, which will be given to customers for the June 29 draw.

Among his projects, Alberto Achar alludes to stubbornness. “Finish cushioning and recovering from the loss of 2020, analyze how the physical bookstore market is, continue looking for opportunities in places where we are not yet present and grow supported by alliances. First contain, recover from the pandemic in the next two or three months and continue to be stubborn. “

To commemorate half a century, Gandhi will offer discounts from today until July 18.

