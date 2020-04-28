Veteran Matt Kenseth will return to competition this year. He has been called by Chip Ganassi to replace Kyle Larson at the wheel of the team’s 42nd Chevrolet.

Remember that Larson is one of the stars of the category and in the last four seasons he has qualified for the ‘playoffs’, but he was suspended indefinitely by the Nascar and Chip Ganassi fired him after an inappropriate expression while playing a virtual race of the American category. Sponsors also withdrew their support and some of these are expected to endorse Matt now.

Kenseth disputed his last Nascar races in 2018, when he ran part-time. His last full season was 2017. Despite this, Chip Ganassi has preferred him to Ross Chastain, a promising young driver who competes in the Xfinity, the second category of the Nascar.

“I have always selected the best driver available for our cars. It is something I owe to the team, our partners and the fans. I have done precisely this in selecting Matt. I have always admired how he races. He has shown that he is a winner, a competitor strong and a respectful driver, so I’m happy to add another champion to the team, “says Ganassi.

Matt was the 2003 Nascar champion and his record includes 39 wins in the Nascar First Division – two of them in the Daytona 500 Miles – the Nascar Cup Series, and 20 Poles.

“This opportunity is somewhat unexpected for me. I didn’t really think about racing just a few days ago … but I think it is the opportunity and the perfect time to return,” says Kenseth, who admitted that the challenge is as important as it is exciting and it will have to work a lot and fast.

Ganassi lines up another car for Kurt Busch – 2004 champion – in NASCAR, while the team also has three cars at Indycar for Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson.

