Gamora would eliminate Tony Stark in his special episode of What If …?

Gamora is a superheroine member of the Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, characters who got their adventure to the big screen in 2014 and have been favorites ever since. But even if the zehoberei faced a tragic fate in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, a version of another timeline is still on the loose. On the other hand, Marvel Studios is very close to releasing What If…?, series that will present alternative stories about the most famous characters. New information maintains that in the chapter starring Gamora we will see her embark on a mission whose objective is to assassinate Tony Stark.

True, Gamora and Tony Stark never crossed paths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but What If…? It is a different production that will seek to rescue all those stories that could be. According to a new rumor shared by The Illuminerdi, Gamora will be wearing armor very similar to Thanos in Avengers: Endgame – 95% and will launch into an adventure that could end with the death of tycoon Stark. The details of the chapter have not been revealed but it will be very interesting to observe the encounter between the characters and its consequences.

Gamora is one of the most recurrent female characters in the MCU, a cold superhero at the beginning but who with the passage of time knew how to find her place among the Guardians, a family. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will allow us to know the fate of the alternative version that survived the catastrophe of Thanos and surely things will get complicated between her and Peter Quill, as we remember that the combatant does not remember it, since she never met him. Filming on the film will begin very soon thanks to James Gunn and has a scheduled release date of May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is one of many titles that was affected by the global health crisis. The new films and series from Marvel Studios have been subjected to the circumstances of the current world, the pandemic and its consequences, but they are not the only ones. Other comic book characters with adaptations on the big screen have also been affected, such is the case of Sony and its products. But regardless of the delays, we hope that the new adventures of these heroes, antiheroes or villains will surprise fans by breaking the mold that we have already seen over and over again. Sooner or later the monotony will end up falling and it is necessary that the studios risk much more than before when it comes to telling their stories.

But even though the pandemic hit Hollywood and everyone else very low, Marvel Studios is pushing ahead with plans to bring more movies to theaters. The first on the list is Black Widow, a tape that will hit the screen on July 8; fans will decide whether to watch it in theaters or in the comfort of their homes from the Disney Plus platform. Marvel Studios has something too big on their hands, and it’s quite likely that the millions will fall directly into their pockets, just as they did before, despite the fact that in many places the coronavirus is still a constant evil.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues with its productions for the small screen. Loki premiered last week – 96% in Disney Plus, a series starring Thor’s brother that promises enormous adventures related to the multiverse. The first chapter was full of great surprises and we are certain that many more await us. Tom Hiddleston is back as the charismatic and handsome antihero who might finally get a chance to shine.

