Gamora could go after Iron Man in his episode of the series What If …?

We continue to know supposed details of what we will see in the animated series “What If …?”, the next Marvel product to hit the Disney + platform this August. This time we are going to that gamora apparition. A concept art leaked long ago revealed its appearance sporting Thanos’ armor and double-bladed sword. The new rumor that arrives would shed some light.

In the endless possibilities and alternative situations that we will see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, answering different questions like “What if…?”, We would see the murderer Gamora going after Tony Stark.

The information comes from The Illuminerdi media, so we still have to treat it as a rumor, and what is said evokes the events of the 2012 movie “The Avengers”. Specifically, the battle in New York. Iron Man flew through the wormhole the Chitauri were invading from and destroyed their mothership. This disabled Loki’s army, which really belonged to Thanos. The difference would come in seeing him as a threat in his continuous search for the Infinity Stones, Thanos would send his favorite daughter and most skilled warrior after Tony to make sure it’s not a problem for him in the future.

Other scenarios that we would see in the animated series would show Thor arriving in Midgard, but instead of following the events of the first film, he would have an intergalactic party; a zombie version of Captain America, an evil version of Doctor Strange, T’Challa as Star-Lord or Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain after undergoing the Super Soldier Serum.

Currently, “What If?” from Marvel Studios, has no release date set, but will premiere exclusively on the Disney + streaming service in August. The series will feature the return of countless well-known MCU voices and will even see the debut of Uatu The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright.

Via information | The Illuminerdi