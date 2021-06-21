GammaUX joins The Talent Club through its technological Between

The Talent Club, the leading international holding company representing talent, strengthens its presence in the digital economy with the acquisition of a majority stake in the technology consultancy GammaUX, specialized in user experience (UX) and interface design (UI). The operation, materialized at the beginning of June, has been carried out through Between Technology, The Talent Club company that leads the group’s digital and technology services segment.

“With the entry of GammaUX into The Talent Club we managed to position ourselves as experts in UX / UI, in addition to creating more opportunities for success and professional development for our talents, thanks above all to the generation of common projects for client companies in such relevant sectors and different such as: fashion, pharma, energy, mobility or industry 4.0 ”, he says Pau Guarro, CEO of Between Technology.

Usability, the key to success to offer unique digital experiences

Founded in 2015 by David Rodríguez and Edgar Aznar, GammaUX accumulates in its two managing partners almost two decades of experience in UX-UI, placing users at the center of the creative process and facilitating the meeting between the “machine” and the person who you must use it to be efficient and productive, providing the best user experience.

Their clients are large national and international corporations and, although in the beginning they worked in the field of research, operating usability laboratories of large financial entities, today they have a highly diversified portfolio of clients in key sectors such as banking, pharmaceutical, media & telco, sports, industry or large retail, covering the entire UX / UI value chain to provide end-to-end projects thanks to the contribution of top-level talent throughout the process.

The pandemic has favored the international development of GammaUX, which has projects in France, Germany, the United States or Singapore and which is preparing its landing in Latin America.

“The arrival of The Talent Club as the main business partner will allow GammaUX to tackle an ambitious five-year strategic plan and the objective of reaching a turnover of 10 million euros, which will open a horizon of high-value professional opportunities for our teams ”, he explains Edgar Aznar, co-founder and CEO of GammaUX.

“Said plan is based on three pillars: consolidating internationalization; maximize the division of talent incorporated into clients and promote consulting to develop specialist knowledge as a lever of value for all our services ”, adds Edgar Aznar.

A company desired by the best professionals

GammaUX not only stands out in a decisive activity for the success of a digitized society, but it also has enormous appeal for professionals in the sector, who are increasingly difficult to attract due to the strong demand for specialized profiles in UX and UI.

“Our objective is to consolidate the creation of a new category in the representation of UX / UI talent at a global level, accompanying our clients in all their challenges, both through consulting and in projects in which we must increasingly contribute talent to long term. The Talent Club accelerates our process of creating an exclusive space for the representation of talent in UX / UI, a factor that will further differentiate us from our competitors ”, he says David Rodríguez, founder and managing partner of GammaUX.

Since its inception, the consultancy has defended the autonomy of the team members and has encouraged them to work from the place that makes them happy, since its management systems and working methods guarantee excellent service to its clients.

“We have raised the concept of ‘digital ecosystem’ to the highest level, being very disruptive when we create it and much imitated when its strength has been demonstrated,” he adds David Rodríguez, founder and Managing Partner of GammaUX.