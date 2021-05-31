Gamma registers sustained growth in the first quarter | News | Communications

Gamma Communicationsends the first fiscal quarter of the year with a sustained growth of the year and expects the positive momentum to continue thanks to the good development of the economies in which it operates after the pandemic.

Based on the operations registered and the development of the business during this period, the group has communicated its forecasts to the market and expects that the revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were at the end of the current fiscal year in the upper range of the forecasts managedthe market (Revenues: 442.4 – 461.3 million pounds; Adjusted EBITDA: 86.0 – 94.0 million pounds; and Adjusted EPS: 54.9 – 63.1 pence).

On the other hand, Gamma has proposed the payment of a final dividend of 11.7 pence compared to the 10.5 pence distributed on account in 2019, which represents an increase of 11% compared to the previous year.

About VoiceTelecom, the company intends to lead growth in the national market of solutions UCaaS Through its extensive network of partners and service points, a network that intends to continue expanding with its new channel show specially designed for switchboard resellers and Microsoft partners.