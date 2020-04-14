Usually, when we have to make a significant economic investment, we first analyze our needs and what is the best product that best satisfies them. One of the clearest examples is when we want to buy a mobile phone. The normal thing is that before buying it, Let us think carefully what is going to be the use that we are going to give and based on that, assign a greater or lesser budget.

The range of possibilities that a mobile phone offers is immense. From using it every morning to watch our favorite series and liven up the journey by public transport to become a fundamental work tool, through which to answer emails or even edit documents.

Thanks to its versatility, more and more people justify making a greater investment when buying a smartphone. If years ago it seemed crazy to spend 1,000 euros on a high-end mobile phone, now it is something that more people accept.

Something similar happens with computers. Its versatility has grown so much in recent years that we no longer see it as a team exclusively for work or play.

The current gaming teams have been transforming to become powerful machines capable of keeping up with the best computers on the market. Aspects such as a good processor, adequate RAM or a powerful graphics card are key in any computer that exceeds fifteen hundred euros of budget.

The purchase of a gaming device is far from being a whim or a purchase made as a result of an impulse. Its usefulness outside that market is more than proven and proof of this is OMEN, which offers versatility and power in equal measure.

Versatile inside and out

When gamers began to demand their own equipment to enjoy their hobby, or in many cases profession, the only option was large towers since laptops used to be short when it came to incorporating the necessary components to be able to run with high levels of demand.

Now the ability to choose the gamer, and the user in general, is much broader, with teams in almost every category and that they are not limited to a single use.

The purchase of a gaming device is far from being a whim or a purchase made as a result of an impulse.

OMEN brand belonging to HP, and one of the most valued by the general public, has seen how their computers have ceased to be solely designed to stay fixed in a room. The HP OMEN 15, a 15-inch laptop but only two and a half kilos, it is a good sample. With an elegant and fine design, it is light enough to be able to take it anywhere and take the passion for egames anywhere.

OMEN Command Center is in charge of adapting the use of a computer depending on what we are using it for

The versatility of these teams is not only in the hardware. The OMEN Command Center software is in charge of adapting the use of a computer depending on what we are using it for. For example, if we are playing a game that requires a lot of performance for several hours, will adapt fan speed to cool components faster. On the other hand, if we are doing office work or visiting Internet pages, it will lower the revolutions so that consumption is more efficient and more durable.

What aspects should a good high-level team have?

There are several characteristics that influence the performance of a good team. First, the processor family. Intel has positioned itself as the world’s leading manufacturer of processors for computers, both portable and desktop. In the case the new HP OMEN 15 has different configurations of its ninth generation chip that ensures smooth and safe performance during the execution of any task, both while playing for example CoD or even if we need to edit a video in 4K.

The second most important aspect is storage. OMEN 15, how could it be otherwise, It has a PCI SSD that helps both incredibly fast startup and the burden of complicated processes of a demanding game or program. To further increase capacity, it is combined with an HHD hard drive with which we will obtain plenty of space to store all our games or data.

The third important aspect is RAM, responsible for boosting the performance of the entire team, from a game to multitasking where the team needs to be in optimal conditions. The basic configuration of the OMEN 15 Includes 32GB DDR4 RAM. Something at the height of very few.

The importance of peripherals

If, in addition to our passion for gaming, we have to use our computer for more visual activities, such as graphic design or video editing, we not only need a powerful team, but also a series of peripherals that improve the experience.

In these cases, the monitor is a key piece. When we look for the ideal one for our situation, we will have to pay special attention to some characteristics such as refresh rate or panel type. If we take a look at the OMEN product catalog, we see how the OMEN 27i monitor has a rate of up to 165 Hz, with a response time of 1ms. This aspect is key if for example we are playing online and we need the latency to be as low as possible.

The mouse is the second key piece for any laptop user. The trackpads are useful but if we are using our equipment for example with an extensive data sheet, we need to have greater precision in our mouse. Besides, design dramatically helps reduce fatigue by use and even to avoid injury.

The new HP Photon OMEN optical mouse offers a multitude of customization options thanks to its 11 physical buttons. Thanks to its Proactive 2.4GHz Wireless technology, it has a response time of just 0.2ms.

Finally, we can forget about charging your battery with the OMEN Outpost Mousepad, compatible with Qi wireless charging technology and which charges the mouse battery in just 2.5 hours. It is also suitable for all types of phones that include this standard.

In summary: gaming equipment is no longer considered the “weirdos” of computing and it is a great option if we want a powerful team with the best technical characteristics. In addition, they are also perfect if we need an off-road computer, which serves both for long hours of work and for long games. Why should we have to choose if we can have it all?