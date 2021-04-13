Gaming PCs are scarce, but cheap laptops remain: this one from ASUS has GTX 1650 and costs only 649 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The PC Gaming component market is complicated for weeks, especially in desktop models, although luckily for everyone, there are still laptops at very competitive prices.

Playing on a computer is a fundamentally different experience than doing it on a console, and now probably much cheaper, since the constant gifts from stores like Epic Games are added to the price of Game Pass for PC, which for just 10 euros gives you access to hundreds of games.

That’s why many gamers have returned to the desktop, although the moment is far from favorable: the shortage of graphics cards is added to that of chips, a perfect storm that has wiped out the stock of desktop models or, at best of the cases, the price skyrocketed.

However, If you prefer to buy a gaming laptop, there are very cheap models, fortunately. One of them is the ASUS FX505DT-HN450, which by its name will not tell you anything, but it costs only 649 euros on Ebay with free shipping from Spain.

This gaming laptop is inexpensive and powerful, with a GTX 1650 as the graphics and a high-performance Ryzen 5 processor, a good option for somewhat tight budgets.

It is a new product, brand new and with a two-year warranty, as required by law for products sold in our country.

With a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor High-performance, it allows you to play without many problems and in Full HD to practically any game, although it is a mid-range model.

Its screen is 144 Hz, and that gives it a premium touch that makes it worth it for the price.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

These are its main specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD (144 Hz) Weight: 2.2 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 3550H RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics card: 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Operating system: without SO

Although it does not have an operating system, by following this Windows 10 installation tutorial you can have it ready in just half an hour.

As an alternative something more powerful is another ASUS TUF, in this case on Amazon and for € 799. It has 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7, so it would allow you to go a little further in your gaming sessions.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.