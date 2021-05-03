Gaming PCs and personal trainers to improve on ‘Valorant’ or ‘LoL’

Esports are more fashionable than ever and, consequently, the interest in them by new players as well. Being an industry that already moves billions of euros, the surprising thing is perhaps not that they exist eSports gyms, but they have taken so long to appear. For now in Tokyo they have opened the first of them, the Esports Gym.

Esports Gym is scheduled to open on May 19 in the northern part of Tokyo, in the Akabane neighborhood. It is a partnership between Tokyo Metro, Inc. and Gecipe. They hope that “anyone and everyone can enjoy a serious sport whenever they want.”

What exactly is the Esports Gym about? Actually we are more in front of a classic cybercafé than a traditional gym. It will be an installation with an arcade and multiple gaming PCs with chairs, headphones and other accessories for video games. The PCs say that they will be equipped with different popular video games in the world of eSports in Japan, such as ‘Valorant’ or ‘League of Legends’.

Personal trainer for 20 euros per hour

The key for us to be talking about a gym and not a lifelong cyber is this, the personal trainer. As indicated in Insider, players will be able to hire a coach for personal training in different games. These trainers will help them improve their skills, as if it were a gym.

The price of personal trainers is 2,750 yen (about 20 euros) an hour. Likewise, it is worth noting that access to the gym has a monthly cost of 5,500 yen (a little more than 40 dollars), while if someone wants to go to floor days, they can access in three-hour strips for 1,430 yen (about 11 euros) .

The two companies behind the gym have big plans with this. They hope to be able open more gyms, hold free play events, free lessons and more.

Setting up a gaming equipment at home is often not cheap, so these types of spaces can be ideal for those who want to enter the world of eSports for the first time.

