The Chinese brand has practically any gadget you can imagine: from popular mobile phones to rice cookers. But also its catalog of gaming products It is one of the most interesting and complete that dismantles the theory of many that ensures that quality has a price. A low price in this case but more than suitable to enjoy the games you have at home.

AX3600 router

If we want the best possible gaming experience, the first thing we will need is a good connection. A good router is essential since little annoys more than cuts at the most inopportune moment or delay against our online competitors. A router that will not leave us lying around. The Xiaomi Mi Router AX3600 with WiFi 6 is one of the best choices we have on the market. It is a seven antenna device that reaches a theoretical maximum speed of 2,976 Mbps, more than enough for fiber speeds currently offered by companies.

In addition to its amplifiers to improve coverage in all corners of your home, it has WiFi 6 and technologies designed to prevent connection cuts, by many devices you have connected. It is one of the best choices if you want a reliable router to play with, since combines speed, reliability without cuts, power and good price: it is the cheapest WiFi router 6 of the market with a price of 599 yuan (less than 80 euros to change) although it is possible that we find it with a final cost of about 120 or 130 euros in Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Mouse

To play on the computer, as important as our ability will be our weapons. And a mouse is one of the most valuable tools that we will have. The Xiaomi Mi Gaming Mouse is the mouse that the Chinese brand proposes to help us in our games. It has a 7,200 DPI optical sensor, which translates to the number of dots per inch that the mouse cursor can traverse inside the monitor. It is a very high figure and we will surely not use it at its maximum power. Its tracking speed is 150 IPS, inches per second, and it detects up to 30 G of acceleration.

We can use it with cable or without cable and it has six programmable buttons, three of them in the area of ​​the thumb, and lighting in the area of ​​the wheel and the part of the wrist. It has a price that in Spain is around 35 euros.

Xiaomi monitors

In addition to televisions, Xiaomi has also been interested in screens, computer monitors, especially focused on gaming and as an essential accessory if we want to play. The Xiaomi RedMi 1A is, in addition, one of the cheapest monitors that we are going to find in the market, just 80 euros, so it can be a good option if we want to enter the world of games but we do not have a high budget to spend on gadgets. It is a monitor of almost 24 inches and with a resolution of Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Introduced in May 2020, the Xiaomi Gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and has a viewing range of 178 degrees. In addition, it has a VGA port and HDMI port and the possibility of tilting the screen to improve the player’s vision. It is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting options if you are looking for good, cheap and quality monitors and it is expected that soon it will have other models in the same range that will be great news for any gamer.

27 inch monitor

Beyond the previous one, the RedMi 1A that stands out for its low price and quality, there are other Xiaomi Gaming monitors. The Chinese giant has immediately taken a huge evolutionary step by presenting a 27-inch Xiaomi Monitor with 1440p resolution at a very competitive price for the market, for just under 240 euros, at a great distance from the competition with similar characteristics. Having a good monitor is going to be essential if we intend to dominate our games, and the specifications of this 27-inch Xiaomi Monitor, together with its price, may be the best option for many gamers.

It has, in addition to a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, HDR compatibility, a response time of 1 ms MPRT, the minimum in this type of monitors, and 170 degree viewing range. We will find two USB 3.0 connectors, a headphone jack and many possibilities thanks to its base, since we can put the monitor horizontally, vertically, rotate or tilt it to improve vision or to use it as best suits us.

Xiaomi gaming keyboard

If in addition to having a new Xiaomi Gaming monitor and a mouse you need a keyboard, one of the most common and necessary peripherals to be a gamer, you also have an option of Xiaomi mechanical keyboard for less than 50 euros. The Chinese brand has a mechanical keyboard specially designed for the game, but without frills, to try to make the product as cheap as possible. That is why we will not find lights under the keys or other additions but it is still a quality option, durable, cheap. It is made of polybutylene terephthalate, PBT, stronger than the ABS plastic of other devices, so the product will have a long life even if we use it in our day to day.

It works with USB cable and Features 102 Cherry MX Red Keys, perfect for the smooth development of your games. The Cherry MX Red mechanism is designed to play, with a minimum of 4 millimeters of travel and an actuation point of 2 millimeters. What are its advantages? It is fast to play but it is still a good option if, in addition to games, you want to write any type of content on your computer, such as emails or some work matter. In addition, in the case of Xiaomi we have an affordable keyboard, for all tastes: its price, around 40 euros, is very competitive and follows the line of the Chinese brand to offer good products at a low price. An excellent option whether or not you have more Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019

The Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 was released in 2019 (as its name suggests) focused on gamers and with a 15.6-inch screen with an 81% ratio. A 144 Mz screen with FullHD panel and with dimensions of 364 x 265.2 x 20.9 mm and weighing 2.7 kilograms. In addition, it includes Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, 2 × 3 watt speakers, one megapixel webcam and four USB 3.0 ports and one gigabit Ethernet port.

As for connections we also have headphone output and microphone input and HDMI 2.0 output. The three models have the same basic specifications but different in terms of processor and memory: with a 2.4 GHz i5-9300H processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 8 GB of RAM, a second option with an Intel Core i7 chip -9750H at 2.6 Ghz with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 16 GB of RAM or an Intel Core i7-9750H at 2.6 GHz with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 16 GB of RAM. Three high quality computers and the best options if you are looking for Xiaomi Gaming equipment to enjoy any title.

Xiaomi Headphones

The headphones Xiaomi Gaming Headset They are another essential accessory if you want to have good audio at a good price: there are several Xiaomi headphones suitable for gaming, such as the Xiaomi Gaming Headset launched in 2018 and focused especially for gamers, with good performance and with graphene diaphragms that allow the bass be more enveloping and the sounds are more pure. They have a USB connector and a 3.5 mm minijack.

But also the Xiaomi Bluetooth Headset, Designed to be karaoke headphones, they are perfect for playing and for less than 20 euros. They have several different tones of voice and are headphones with 40 mm speakers in each headphones with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and compatible with HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRPC sound protocols … In this case, there is a version with cables and another without cables and both below 35 euros on the other hand, with a modern design, good sound quality and a microphone.

Xiaomi Mijia X8 Pro

One of the best Xiaomi Gaming accessories is its Xiaomi Mijia X8 Pro controller released in 2018, a Bluetooth game controller that allows us to play with mobile phones but also offers enough accessories for us to connect it to the computer and play titles on our desktop. It has the usual buttons on a controller: two joysticks, a crosshead to control, four main buttons and other secondary buttons that will allow us to use all kinds of actions. It is wireless, tIt has Bluetooth 4.0 connection and a 300 mAh battery that promises autonomy of around 20 hourss. In addition, it has a lectern or stand that is compatible with mobile phones with up to 6.8 inches to enjoy Android games. Another of the strong points is its price: it costs less than 40 euros.