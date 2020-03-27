In the coming weeks, in Mexico and in various parts of the world, we should stay as long as possible inside our homes to avoid the spread of Covid-19 or coronavirus, a pandemic that has reached hundreds of countries and infected more than 180,000 people. In some places like Italy, where the crisis is more severe, citizens are strictly prohibited from leaving home, just to do the essentials like buying food.

They can’t go out for a walk, they can’t go shopping, they can’t go running either. Things that seem daily and essential in life have been restricted by the authorities. But what do they say about buying one of the most anticipated video games of this 2020? For some, this is also essential, and it is what has happened with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This Friday, March 20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the fifth main installment, comes to us which is part of the Dabutsu No Mori family, a term that means “forest of animals”.

As we know, due to the coronavirus issue, many stores have closed on government orders; Nevertheless, GameSpot said it will not, as it falls (according to them) into the “essential business” category, in which only hospitals, pharmacies, retail stores, gas stations, laundries or cemeteries are authorized. All of this according to Polygon (via Consequence of Sound).

And it seems that they did take it very seriously, because The doors of the Boston GameSpot store are open. A reader who walks there sent us a photograph of the line of people who are waiting for the store to open to purchase their Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The most interesting thing about this image is that those in line keep their respective distance of one meter or more.

@sopitas Game Stop Boston #SopitasXAireLibre pic.twitter.com/cAa4ptvlUR

– Luis Castillo (@ lgcastillo93) March 20, 2020

However. A debate has broken out over the issue and GameSpot’s self-proclamation of entering the essentials category, especially when there are online stores for video games. What is a fact, is that video games are a good way to entertain ourselves not only in a quarantine like now, but always, and from the comfort of home … but everyone will have their opinion about it.

As we mentioned, this game arrives today. For all those who do not know what Animal Crossing is, here we tell you a little. It’s about a video game starring characters in spaces full of anthropomorphs located in a specific town or place. There are no winners or missions, what you must do is fill the city with life and beautiful things, complete collections, fix your house.

One of the most defined characteristics of the game is the fact that It is played in real time. That is, if it is night when you connect, on your console the city is at night, or if you are in January in your little town, it is winter.

Another of the activities you can do are:

–Plant fruit trees (In your town there is an indigenous fruit and you have to travel online to other towns to get new species).

–Fishing (depending on the date of the year and locations such as seas, rivers or lakes … there are hundreds of species and you fill an aquarium).

–Find fossils (you are filling a museum of natural history).

–Catching insects (works just like fish).

-Build your house.

-In the latest editions, there is a design mode that through QR codes, you can create unique furniture and clothes for your house and your character.

–You collect works of art real you have to look for.

–You talk to your neighbors, you do them favors and you make them happy.

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the stage will be a desert island where you will live with some neighbors. Most likely, we will also see Tom Nook and the other characters in this franchise.

What do you think about these stores remaining open at the moment?

