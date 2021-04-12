GameStop posts longest losing streak in a year

(Bloomberg) – GameStop Corp. backed down on Monday, closing its longest losing streak in a year and amid growing skepticism about its long-term potential despite recent efforts by activist Ryan Cohen to revitalize it.

Shares fell 11% in New York to close at $ 141.09, their lowest level in more than two weeks, as Reuters reported that the video game retailer was seeking a replacement for current CEO George Sherman, without naming. sources.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Reuters report.

News of the potential change at the company’s helm followed a warning from Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst Edward Woo, who downgraded the retailer’s shares for sale, raising questions about the company’s long-term outlook, As it faces increasing competition from companies like Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp.

GameStop’s increase in Reddit trading is likely to fade and stocks will fall in the long term “to match their current weak results and outlook,” he wrote.

So far this year, GameStop shares are up about 650%, bringing its market value to nearly $ 10 billion, in part on optimism about a Cohen-led review. In recent months, the investor has hired a number of new executives and board members as part of its turnaround.

Still, GameStop trading, like most stocks favored by traders using social platforms like Reddit, has recently flopped as investors turn their attention elsewhere. The company’s announcement earlier this month that it plans to offer up to $ 1 billion in additional stock added to the selling pressure.

GameStop has seen the shift from the video game industry to online distribution. With gamers downloading games more frequently, there is less reason to make a trip to a physical store, analysts said.

