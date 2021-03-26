GameStop papers soar 32% and lead upturn in “meme shares”

By Sinéad Carew

Mar 25 (Reuters) – GameStop stocks and other “meme stocks” popular with members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum soared Thursday as investors bought stocks that fell in price in the previous session.

Shares of video game retailer GameStop were up 32.1% at $ 159.02 on heavy trading volume, erasing much of yesterday’s 33.8% plunge after the company said it was evaluating the possibility of a selling papers.

GameStop stock volatility has soared this year, after they rose from just $ 18.84 in late 2020 to a record high of $ 483 in late January, before falling sharply and then starting another rally in late 2020. February.

The company has benefited from purchases from retail investors, such as members of Reddit, who have boosted stock prices with lots of short positions.

Investors have also been on the lookout for efforts by billionaire investor and Chewy Inc founder Ryan Cohen, who sits on GameStop’s board, to transform the retailer into an e-commerce company that can compete with big rivals like Target Corp and Walmart. Inc.

Shares of headphone maker Koss Corp climbed 30.5% to $ 21.44, with volume more than double the 10-day moving average. Stocks were down nearly 22% on Wednesday.

Shares of theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc rose 15.9% to $ 10.45, after falling 36% in the last four sessions after Disney announced on March 23 that it would delay two months until July the release of the Marvel Studios film “Black Widow” and planning a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney +.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)