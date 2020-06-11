By Sebastian Quiroz

06/10/2020 1:46 pm

GameStop has disclosed earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year, which ended May 2, and, as expected, it was a difficult period for the company. Total, GameStop recorded a loss of $ 165.7 million dollars. In comparison, during the same quarter last year, the company posted a profit of $ 6.8 million.

The poor results are due in part to the COVID-19 crisis. GameStop closed all of its 3,526 stores in the United States; about 65% of these offered online services. Usually, Total store sales worldwide fell 30%.

With GameStop’s physical locations closed or reduced during the period, the store’s digital business grew by a massive margin. Total e-commerce sales increased 519% compared to the same period last year.

Here’s what George Sherman, CEO of GameStop said:

“During this unprecedented time, our priority is focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and business partners as we continue the process of opening our stores as restrictions are lifted, in our continued effort to Meeting the needs of our customers. While we made a total loss in the quarter, our performance included total sales just short of our original expectations, even when stores closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the key video game titles moved into the second and third quarters, exacerbating the wind. against the operation in the final stage of a console cycle ”.

Sherman commented that GameStop is being prepared to future success thanks to upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases, as well as new games for the systems. We can only wait and see what will happen during this quarter and the rest of the year.

Via: GameStop

