GameStop Appoints Former Amazon Executive as CEO

The opposition tries to surround the Government for some pardons that it takes for granted

Madrid, Jun 9 (.) .- The control session held this Wednesday in Congress has been monopolized by reproaches to the Government for the pardons to the leaders of the “procés” that the opposition already takes for granted after the pronouncement of the leader of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, renouncing the unilateral way to resolve the Catalan crisis. In a plenary session without President Pedro Sánchez, traveling in Argentina, the attacks on the Government have been repeated from various flanks by deputies of the PP, Vox, Cs and UPN, to different members of the Cabinet, almost in a whirlwind. Of course, they have used many arguments already wielded against the measure of grace requested for those convicted of the “procés”, which motivates the demonstration on Sunday in Madrid. They have faced a government that, without anticipating its final decision, does not stop calling for dialogue with Catalonia and advocates opening a new stage to overcome the serious crisis caused by 1-O. “Who is silent, grants”, has snapped the PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, to the first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, when she did not want to anticipate whether or not there will be forgiveness for the Catalan independentists. Calvo has blamed him for the PP to attend the “second part” of Colón’s photo together with Vox and Cs, and has scorned the value of this protest by calling it “nothing” and the result of the “impotence” of the popular. It seems to Gamarra that the Executive is willing to accept for Catalonia a “referendum agreed outside the Constitution” as in his opinion shows the letter where the ERC leader and possible “interlocutor” at the dialogue table, Oriol Junqueras, resigns to a unilateral way for Catalonia. The vice president has replied that the Government intends to resolve “in a constitutional and dignified manner” the “disaster” that it inherited from the PP in Catalonia, and has accused this party of lacking a project to provide a “solution” to the conflict. Carmen Calvo has also faced, again in a crude scuffle, with the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who states that if the Executive “are pardoning the most dangerous murderers in the history of Spain, how are they not going now to pardon the coup plotters. ” The vice president has accused Vox of bringing “lies in bulk” to Spanish politics and has summoned her spokesperson to clarify “who and when” ETA murderers have been pardoned. The plenary session has advanced and the next to attack the Government for the pardons has been the PP organization secretary, Teodoro García Egea, while the leader of his party, Pablo Casado, followed the entire session from his seat. Speaking of the labor reform with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, he has been sure that the Executive “will pardon whoever has to pardon” and has taken out his chest because the PP is already “the main political option” and it will be Pablo Casado “who fix this mess. ” Díaz has held the corruption in his party in his face and has counterattacked harshly: “You are the worst opposition that a government in the midst of a pandemic can have.” The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, has also had to deal with the pardons of the “procés”, but he has defended the full legality of the measure, whether it is granted or not, in addition to advocating for the umpteenth time to stop with “generosity” the wounds with Catalonia. The leader of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, has accused the Executive of sponsoring the pardons “out of survival instinct” and has refused to resign herself to the fact that “the Government will sell us again by four votes.” The PP Justice spokesman, Luis Santamaría, believes that what he has done is “trample the law” and predicts that he will go to the Catalan table “with his pants at the height of the labeling area.” Also the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has been questioned about the issue when Carlos Rojas, of the PP, has urged her to say “loud and clear” that “he does not agree with the pardons.” She has denied “moral authority” to the PP to give lessons as a “champion of Justice” when she does not agree to renew the CGPJ, which she uses as a “hostage” for “partisanship”, she emphasized. The Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, has been asked about the right of self-determination by UPN deputy Carlos García Adanero, who has warned him that if the “procés” prisoners are pardoned they will become “political prisoners.” Iceta, in addition to emphasizing that the Government does not defend the right of self-determination for any Spanish territory because it lacks national and international legal coverage, has made him see that the laws, such as the one that regulates pardon, “are to be fulfilled.” Outside the hemicycle, sources from the Executive have remarked on the forgiveness for the independentistas that the Government does not have to think about its political or electoral cost, but about solving problems, while from the PP they have rushed to emphasize that they see the Executive every day “more alone”. (c) . Agency