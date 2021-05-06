Gamescom 2021 will be held as a 100% online event

Just two months since its partial return to normality was announced with a hybrid event, Gamescom 2021 has finally announced a new change for its celebration this year, showing its commitment to not cancel the event under any circumstances.

As we can see in the last statement published on the official website of the event, Oliver Frese, director of operations of Koelnmesse (organization in charge of Gamescom 2021) declared: “Together with the game, the German Association of the Industry of the Games, we’ve put all of our energy into making Gamescom 2021 possible in a hybrid format for fans and the industry alike. However, even though the hybrid concept was very well received by partners, we had to acknowledge that gamescom is still coming too early for many companies in the industry due to the planning reliability required. One thing is absolutely clear: everyone involved now needs planning reliability.

Something that we can basically summarize in that Gamescom 2021 will finally be held in an exclusively digital format, with completely free access for fans around the world.

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER! 🚨 # gamescom2021 goes digital! Ready for an adventure? ➡️ gamescom epix will lead you on a special quest 🎉💯 Back again: gamescom: Opening Night Live with @geoffkeighley and our awesome shows. Statement: https://t.co/kV25mQWAJT pic.twitter.com/qBM5qiE8AP – gamescom (@gamescom) May 5, 2021

In fact, with the announcement itself of the change to the hybrid face-to-face and online format, the organization already predicted that, in the event that the pandemic scenarios did not evolve in a positive way, it would proceed again to make this return to the 100% format on-line. A type of event that, as we saw last year, really worked for Gamescom, accumulating more than 100 million video views in all formats and channels, more than 50 million unique users from 180 countries and 370 partners from 44 countries.

So this will be the only change, keeping the same dates of celebration that will be extended from next Wednesday August 25 until the end of Friday 27.

The same planned calendar will also be maintained, with the same structure as with last year’s event that will begin with an opening night accompanied by The Game Awards presenter, Geoff Keighley, and subsequent presentations by each of the developers, producers. and other protagonists.

In addition, to facilitate a more accessible follow-up for the schedules of the different users, Koelnmesse anticipates us since the event will feature an online hub called Gamescom Now, redesigned to be able to follow the live broadcasts, as well as all the advances and interviews that are carried out during the entire celebration of the event, being able to access them live as well as delayed.

What is not clear however, is what will happen now with the tests of the games, with the possibility of enabling some kind of remote access platform, or the complete elimination of them, which could be replaced by some live gameplays carried out by the developers themselves.