Gamescom 2021 confirms the presence of EA, Xbox and Activision

After his first preview of a fully digital event last May, lto Gamescom 2021 has begun to advance some new details about some of the companies that will participate in this year’s video game fair, as well as its final date of celebration, which will take place from August 25 to 27.

In addition to the already recurring Opening Night Live presented by Geoff KeighleyAs we already saw with the last E3 2021 fair, developers and distributors seem much more focused on returning to large common events, with large confirmations such Microsoft, Xbox and Bethesda, Koch Media, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft and even Electronic Arts, which this time will put aside its own event. Thus, we can already see the complete list of participants published.

A remarkable presence that will be completed with the presence of up to «80 top-rated independent titles selected, which will be exhibited in large virtual booths at the Indie Arena Booth Online «. Hopefully these virtual booths will be a worthy replacement for their physical counterpart, and at least a damn better and more usable sight than the mess that was the virtual portal and booths at E3.

gamescom is a multiplayer experience, and this year we’ve got some big names in the lobby. 😎 Learn more about the official partners of # gamescom2021 here:

➡️ https://t.co/arlSzsEU6B pic.twitter.com/YOruOUj77k – gamescom (@gamescom) July 15, 2021

Unfortunately, it is still too early to know the complete information on Gamescom 2021, lacking important data such as the schedules and the distribution of the participants in these three days of celebration, although the organization is expected to continue revealing new information in the coming weeks.

Although what is confirmed is that the entire event will be broadcast completely free of charge for all audiences, with a fairly widespread presence through typical broadcast platforms such as Facebook Gaming Twitch and YouTube, and even social networks such as TikTok.

What is not yet clear is what will happen now with access to the tests of the games, with the possibility of enabling some type of remote access platform, or the complete elimination of them, which could be replaced by some gameplays Live held by the developers themselves present at Gamescom 2021.