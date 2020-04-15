One of the side effects of coronavirus is the cancellation of many massive events around the world. In the video game industry this has already affected many organizers and the most recent case is that of gamescom 2020, whose face-to-face format will apparently be canceled.

According to the Video Games Chronicle, it was announced earlier today that the German government through Chancellor Angela Merkel would announce that all major events in Germanic territory would be canceled until August 31. In case you do not know, gamescom 2020 would take place from August 22 to 24 in Cologne, Germany, which means that it would not be able to get rid of the measures that the country will take.

In case you missed it: the coronavirus totally canceled E3 2020.

What will happen to gamescom 2020?

Given this news, the organizers of the event quickly communicated through their Twitter account that, in effect, these cancellations will impact the in-person event of gamescom 2020 and confirmed that “definitely” it will be carried out digitally, something that the organizers already They anticipated for several weeks.

“While all the details are not yet known, the national ban on major events until the end of August will also affect planning for gamescom 2020. Also: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide more information soon, ”said the official gamescom account on Twitter.

Although the cancellation of the event in person seems imminent, it is not yet confirmed; Although the digital format is already confirmed, there is still hope that the face-to-face experience will be postponed. It is important to say that the plans around this event are not yet known, so we invite you to be on the lookout for LEVEL UP to know them as soon as they are published.

❗ Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for # gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. ❗ – gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020

How do you receive this news? Did you expect the event in Germany to be canceled given the world situation? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news about gamescom 2020 by visiting this page.

