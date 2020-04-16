Gamescom 2020 edition, the most important videogame fair in Europe, has been officially canceled due to pandemic, as reported through a release shared on your Twitter account. However, the organizers plan hold various digital events as compensation, which will be used by different companies to make significant announcements. The Expo was scheduled to take place from August 25 to 29.

It’s official. Unfortunately, Gamescom will not under any circumstances take place in Cologne this year. However, we are already working at full speed on a digital Gamescom. Like many of you we are disappointed because, as a Gamescom team, we have been working at a wonderful fair for months, so many exhibitors.

It was only a matter of time before Gamescom 2020 was canceled, since Germany banned the holding of any large event until August 31. Of course, this completely ruined the fair’s plans, although the organization is aware that at the moment the most important thing is health: “It is quite clear to us that, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we must stay together. This means that we should all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection. “

The Gamescom will refund all tickets of the injured attendees. More information will be released about the process in the coming weeks, as will the new dates for the digital conferences. One of the main attendees of the event, Microsoft, had already confirmed that any announcement related to the Xbox platform will be through live broadcasts, and surely other companies such as Sony, EA, Ubisoft and Activision, to name a few, will follow the same path. .

Unfortunately, the German fair is one of the many video game events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, the Game Developers Conference (GDC), E3 and the Taipei Game Show were canceled. 2020 has run out of the most relevant industry events. The good news is that the internet offers them a space where they can continue presenting their latest news.

