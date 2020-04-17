The list of events canceled due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19 disease is already quite extensive, and this time we have to add one more event to it. As confirmed through a statement, the fair Gamescom 2020 It will not be held physically, in order to avoid the crowding of people in the same closed space, but it has also been confirmed that work is already underway to hold an online event in which companies can present their next news. Stay tuned to the following lines for all the details!

Gamescom 2020 will be held online, instead of your physical event

Although we still don’t know all the details right now, the ban on major events across the country [alemán] It will also affect the planning of Gamescom 2020. In addition: Gamescom 2020 will be held digitally! We will give more details shortly.

Through this statement from the social network twitter, the Gamescom 2020 organization announced the cancellation of this physical event that was to take place this summer. However, they have already announced that they are working on an online event, but we must be cautious about this information, since it would not be the first time that an event announces that it is going to digital format and that it finally ends up being definitively canceled this year, as it has happened with the E3 fair, which already has a date for the year 2021.

In this way, it is clear to us that the video game sector also adapts to the current situation, in order to guarantee the safety of each and every fan who eagerly awaits the presentation of the next installments of their favorite titles. And you, do you agree that these kinds of fairs are held online or do you think that digital presentations is something that companies can do directly through social networks?

