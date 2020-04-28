Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Do you have an active subscription to Xbox LIVE Gold or Games Pass Ultimate? We have good news for you: we already know which games you can download in May as part of the Games With Gold program.

Topping the Games With Gold lineup of games in May is V-Rally 4. In case you don’t know, this is a racing game that will take you to the most intense rallycross challenges. In it you will have the opportunity to control more than 50 vehicles on very dangerous circuits.

The second Xbox One game this month is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. It is an RPG that takes place in the Warhammer universe. In it you will travel across multiple planets to face different kinds of enemies. Please note that this adventure can be enjoyed alone or in cooperative mode.

In case you missed it: you can still download these Games With Gold games for free

For their part, the Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold in May are Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II. The first of them is a soccer game that made many people fall in love in the 90’s. The second is an action role-playing game full of enemies and dangers. We remind you that the Xbox 360 games that come to Games With Gold are backward compatible with Xbox One.

So, here is the list of games available on Games With Gold:

Games With Gold May 2020

V-Rally 2 (Xbox One) – May 1-31

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Xbox One) – May 16 to June 15

Sensible World of Soccer (Xbox One and Xbox 360) – May 1-15

Overlord II (Xbox One and Xbox 360) – May 16-31

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, start the month of May off with V-Rally 4 and Sensible World of Soccer, yours to download with #GamesWithGold https://t.co/KFrqbAesFJ – Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 28, 2020

What did you think of this month’s lineup? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Games With Gold.

.