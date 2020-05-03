The fifth month of 2020 is approaching, an atypical year that has been this. Fortunately we are going to be able to entertain ourselves a little with these titles that come courtesy of Games with Gold. A very varied selection that seeks to satisfy all tastes and no, this time we do not have Star Wars games for May.

Speed ​​and browsing on Xbox One

The first game that brings us Games with Gold in May it’s V-Rally 4. An interesting racing game with all the complications of bringing a rally. Tough terrains, fierce competitors, and tons of action on target, where our build and customization skills are put to the test.

The second game we will have is Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr. One of the many stories derived from this great Warhammer universe, where our mission is to explore the Martyr monastery in search of answers. A title that can be enjoyed alone or in company.

Football and destruction for Xbox 360

Xbox 360 begins May by receiving Sensible World of Soccer. A game very different from what FIFA or PES have us accustomed to, with a retro visual section, but with many configuration options and team management. A true trip to the past that brings us Games with Gold.

Finally we have Overlord 2. The sequel to this fun game where we control a horde of minions while facing a powerful legion. A title where destruction is the order of the day, but where there is no lack of laughter.

Movement in Game Pass

As usual, Game Pass also brings news month by month and this time there are several important names. Starting with Red Dead Redemption II, which hits the platform on May 7. Of course, it brings with it a considerable loss, since it leaves the GTA V service.

Another title that is already available on the platform is Nier Automata and another, who was looking forward to it, Yakuza Kiwami.