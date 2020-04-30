Of all the stages a person lives, childhood is one of the most important. For us gamers, video games during this stage make the first impressions of our tastes and preferences that will prevail for the rest of our lives. That is, it is a time that defines us.

This April 30, Children’s Day, the Editorial Staff of LEVEL UP is given the task of remembering this significant stage in the life of a human being, but we will not settle for recommendations for children, but with deliveries that evoke the past and celebrate the values ​​of that time, because if there is something that we have to thank for video games, it is that they allow us to return to childhood.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

There is no game in this world that makes me feel like a child more than Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island does. And there is a good reason for it since it turns out to be one of the titles that marked my childhood. In addition, it must be recognized that it is a game that looks adorable with those crayon-style graphics and, as if that were not enough, it turns out that a baby is one of its protagonists.

Now, to say that Yoshi’s Island is a purely childish game seems unfair to me. I say this since he is a phenomenal platform player who, to date, remains one of the greatest exponents of the genre. We are talking about a game with precise controls, memorable designs, various surprises and a lot of collectibles.

Perhaps the only thing Yoshi’s Island can be criticized for is that its relaunches have not been up to the task and that its sequels are not up to its heels. Not to mention, that means that to play it I will have to relive the entire 16-bit experience with everything and CRT.

Yakuza 0

Playing Yakuza 0 for the first time was something that I loved, but at the same time I found it extremely strange. Until then I had not had the opportunity to try the saga and even so it turned out to be a trip that, more than taking me to a fictional Japan, transported me to my childhood.

But how did you do it? Not that I feel nostalgic for Yakuza or anything like that. However, Yakuza’s design style feels like something that no longer takes place in this era and that’s magnificent. Both for the camera type, and for the ridiculous but fun activities you can do, the existence of Yakuza 0 seems amazing to me.

Few are the games that make me feel like I’m 9 years old again and playing for hours in front of a borrowed Dreamcast.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

The best way to return to childhood is by going directly to what we enjoyed in it. Sadly, when we do, we have to take off our nostalgic glasses and realize that many things were never as good as we thought. Details such as having to start a game several times since the console did not read it or the long loading screens are situations that only few currently endure.

The good thing is that enjoying classic experiences is already easier and there are even remakes that allow us to go back to childhood without worrying about more. One of the ones that made me a kid again was Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, a remake of the classic go-kart game for PlayStation. After all, this is an extremely faithful recreation of the frenzied Naughty Dog project, so putting my hands on the wheel and stepping on the gas I feel at home.

Now, the good taste that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled leaves is not only in its campaign, it also extends to multiplayer. Thus, in order for Crash and company careers to return to me in time, it is necessary for me to get together with family members to enjoy a classic challenge. As pure fun as before.

