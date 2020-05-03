.

BJ Hogg died: how did the Games of Thrones actor die?

Fans of the famous Games of Thrones saga are in mourning, this time after learning of the passing of actor BJ Hogg, who died at the age of 65.

This was revealed by BBC News, where it was claimed that the Irish artist’s management team confirmed the sad news.

The cause of Hogg’s death has yet to be revealed.

Game of Thrones – Chapter 1 Season 1 If you want more chapters you must subscribe, I will try to upload them all that way. 2016-04-02T10: 27: 00.000Z

“He was a great man, with a great personality and an excellent actor. Their family is devastated and my heart is with them. He was one of the kindest people I know, it’s a great loss, ”said Geoff Stanton, representative of the actor.

The Irishman was recognized worldwide for bringing to life the character of House Lannister’s Addam Marbrand in the first season of the HBO series.

R.I.P. William Henry Brian HOGG (1955-2020), better known by his stage name B.J. Hogg, Northern Irish actor best known for playing Big Mervyn in the sitcom Give My Head Peace. He also played the title role in the Oscar-nominated short film Dance Lexie Dance. pic.twitter.com/u7cKl0bmAf – In__Memoriam (@In___Memoriam) May 2, 2020

BBC News also highlighted that the actor was also recognized by the character of Big Mervyn in the Give My Head Peace program, where he spent 20 years.

Hogg was born in Lisburn in 1955 and built a solid career of over 40 years.

Other projects where Hogg shone were Your Highness and City of Ember, as well as Steve McQueen’s In Search of the Light and Hunger.

Other titles include Hunger, Closing the Ring and Divorcing Jack and the 1998 Oscar-nominated short film Dance Lexie Dance, where she played the widower Lexie.

The group from the Give My Head Peace series, with whom he was even touring, protested about the death of his friend and colleague.

“BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family,” they said online. “He was a good actor, a great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan, and daughter Abigail at this time. ”

Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We’ve lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ. https://t.co/XSA4fofKGZ – Tim Mc Garry (@Tim_Mc_Garry) April 30, 2020

Tim McGarry also expressed sadness at the departure and mentioned: “BJ is not just a colleague of ours or a great actor, he is not just a friend, he is part of the ‘Give My Head Peace’ family and we are a great family. I was on stage with him a few weeks ago and it’s heartbreaking. ”

Other personalities such as Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director, praised the actor’s wonderful ability in comedy matters. “He was a beloved character in our long sitcom, Give My Head Peace,” he said.

.