games, hardware and all the news from the gaming scene

E3 2021. With the new generation of consoles somewhat more established, this E3 2021 seemed to be more focused on the arrival of new games for them. However, for some years the PC Gaming Show has been dedicated to highlighting the launches that will be available on computer, regardless of whether it is exclusive or multiplatform titles, showing us that it is still the main focus of gamers.

Thus, this year we have had approximately 90 minutes of trailers, announcements and interviews with developers belonging to more than 40 titles, plus some announcements about the new hardware. Unfortunately, many of these titles had not only been presented already, but some were even repeated with the trailers already shown during the Summer Game Fest prior to E3, thus leaving a conference marked mainly by a few strong announcements, and a lot of indie titles.

That is why, instead of doing a complete game-by-game review, this time we have decided to show you some of the most relevant announcements from the PC Gaming Show.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

One of the PC titles that is generating the most expectation among fans, is undoubtedly this ambitious new installment of the World of Darkness universe, which surprised us again with a new trailer that combined a long cinematic scene with just a few seconds of gameplay of its current beta phase still in development.

With what seems to be a fairly deep story, this time we were able to see one of the three vampire characters that we will control through this detective plot, with a vampire locked in what seems to be a clandestine laboratory of experimentation, whose anger will be driven in exclusive to the search and reunion with her lost daughter.

Initially dated for release in 2021, delays have been somewhat recurring in the development of this title, so currently, we still do not have a specific date on the calendar.

.

Dying Light 2

With just a few seconds of the game, Techland’s presentation at the PC Gaming Show focused on a talk by Piotr Szymanek, the game’s narrative director, who reviewed the main plot and plot context that we will see in the sequel to this game of «zombies», role-playing, action and parkour; and that he presented us with the first details of Aiden, the main character that we will accompany during this adventure.

Aiden was one of the many children who have been used to experiment during the debacle of humanity, and who endowed him with exceptional abilities that, together with our ability to adapt, creativity and survival, will play a determining role in the development of the game. .

With a multiplatform release already confirmed, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive on PC on December 7, 2021.

.

Humankind

Another of those already known, this 4X strategy title from Amplitude and SEGA has been through the PC Gaming Show to remind us of the date of its imminent closed beta that will take place between June 13 and 21 on Steam and Epic Games Store, along with the small wink and presentation of the introduction video of his new playable character, Frankie Ward, one of the presenters of this event.

.

Naraka: Bladepoint

24 Entertainment takes a risk with this curious battle royale bet with a medieval Chinese theme, in which we will change the classic firearms for a somewhat more varied assortment that will also include weapons such as swords, katanas or spears, in addition to some special abilities and magic. And it is that in an intermediate point in an MMO and the battle royale, we will have numerous PvP and PvE elements.

After its first beta last April, a new open beta period will begin tomorrow, which will run from June 16 to 22. On the other hand, the final release date was also confirmed, with an arrival on Steam and Epic Games dated for next August 12.

.

Soulstice

At the event, a trailer was shown where some scenes of this fantasy and role-playing hack’n slash developed by Reply Game Studios and Modus Games, which stands out for its game mechanics in which we can control two characters, have been shown. simultaneous, a main one with weapons and physical attacks, and another one with a ghostly appearance that accompanies it.

Thus, we find another multiplatform title, with an availability already confirmed both on PC and on the new generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for next 2022.

Chernobylite

Mixing a few words from its developers, with cinematics and scenes from the game, we find a good preview of this long-awaited game that mixes survival horror with touches of RPG, shooters and base construction set in an open world with a non-linear narrative , and the grotesque scenes of a dystopian Chernobyl.

And it is that entering the final stretch, this game will finally leave its early access phase on July 28, landing on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG, slightly ahead of its arrival on PS4 and Xbox One during this same summer.

.

Project Warlock 2

Heavily inspired by the Doom classics, we heard again about this sequel to the well-received old-school shooter that launched last year, anticipating the return of massive amounts of demons, frenetic first-person action, and a powerful soundtrack by heavy metal.

.

Orcs Must Die 3!

After its first launch exclusively for Google Stadia, this tower defense action and cooperative modes focused its presence on the announcement of its arrival date to the rest of the platforms, on July 23.

.

WarTales

It is an open world RPG with a zenith perspective where players will control a group of mercenaries who will have to earn a living and fight in strategic battles. You will have to recruit new companions, complete missions and discover the secrets of a medieval world with some fantastic touches.

.

Dodgeball Academy

Moving on to the indie scene of the PC Gaming Show, we find some curious proposals such as this RPG with a caricatured aesthetic that will propose a prisoner ball with encounters where the balls will be launched with superpowers in the purest style of Super Mario Strikers or Captain Tsubasa.

.

Rawmen

This colorful multiplayer shooter for between 2 and 8 players where weapons are not fired, but different dishes of food are thrown that have varied effects. Unfortunately, beyond showing us some gameplay images, we have only been able to confirm its future arrival for PC and consoles, with no specified date frame.

.

New blood games

With strong influences from classics such as Thief and System Shock, we got to see the first five minutes of gameplay from the alpha phase of this curious shooter with a retro aesthetic from the 90s that combines action, stealth and puzzle details with a systemic world and a style of development that will allow us multiple ways to approach and overcome each situation.

However, the publisher did not miss the opportunity to show a compilation trailer with some of its upcoming games, including the shooter Ultrakill, the comic-style action game Fallen Aces, the magic FPS Amid Evil: The Black Labyrinth, and others. .

.

Chivalry 2

With a slightly bumpy premiere earlier this month, and some details still to be polished since its last beta, the developers of this medieval war title took advantage of this conference to talk about the post-launch plans of their game, not only in relation to the arrival of new patches and fixes, but to the future, with the announcement of new maps and game modes.

Currently we can find this game on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store, with an already planned arrival on Steam in the future; as well as on the PS4 and PS5 consoles, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

.

Warhammer chaos gate

The next title of this turn-based tactical role-playing game from Frontier Foundry and Complex Games, had a fleeting presence to show you a small teaser of the film scene that they will reveal in full next August.

.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Recently announced, this digital fair has served to show us again some of the details that will be included in the new installment of this simulator, with the arrival of new species and the possibility of creating parks and facilities outside of Isla Nublar. Unfortunately, his brief presence was limited to showing us the details already advanced last week in the announcements leading up to E3 2021.

.

Other announcements and presentations of the PC Gaming Show

Valve

After the huge expectation created with his latest statements, finally the presence of Gabe Newell and his gaming platform at the PC Gaming Show was limited to the announcement of the next Steam Next Fest, an event that will take place in the coming weeks and that will allow the fans try out the free demos of some of the indie games currently in development.

.

Gaming hardware

Finally, as is customary at the PC Gaming Show, we could also see a small presentation and preview of the hardware innovations that will come to the sector in the future (more or less distant), with a mini LED monitor, a motorized base feedback for steering wheels, a new Swtich-like format laptop, and the innovative AMD-developed wrist controller based on neurological impulse response.