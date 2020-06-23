Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has made people have fun in different ways. While some spend time playing or watching movies, others prefer to do it by playing pranks on others. One of the subjects belonging to the second group went beyond what many would be willing to do to get a few laughs. We say that since he filled his old PC with beans in order to play an epic prank.

RossCreations, manager of the YouTube channel Vlog Creations made a very funny, but strange joke. In it, the individual filled his computer with beans in order to confuse a technician that he would call to repair it.

It is worth mentioning that RossCreations spared no expense when making this prank. We say that since he took about 20 cans of beans and poured them into the computer. Thus, important components such as the motherboard and the power source were covered in food.

As you can imagine, the technician who was checking the computer couldn’t believe what was happening. What he believed would be a simple overhaul of a computer with the blue screen of death turned into an anecdote that, if real, could have been told for the rest of his life. The above, since when he opened the PC cabinet, he found that it was full of beans.

What makes this joke so much fun is that RossCreations never leaves a client’s role without technology knowledge. In fact, at some point he jokes around asking if beans are the motherboard of his computer and assures the technician that he has been using the computer for a couple of years with beans in the cabinet.

Also, the technician’s reaction is incredible, since he cannot believe what he is witnessing. In fact, it comes to the point of not charging you for going to your house to check the computer.

Sadly, the technician did not respond positively when they informed him that it was only a joke. This is why in the video his face appears censored.

Here is the joke that was uploaded on the Blog Creations channel:

