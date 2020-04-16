Another free2play that comes to Nintendo Switch? Welcome be! On this occasion, it’s about vigor, a survival game set in a Post apocalyptic Norway that offers us a different experience than other proposals available in the hybrid (and its Lite variant not so hybrid). As a curious note, this video game has so far only been available on Xbox One, with Nintendo Switch being the next alternative for Bohemia Interactive, its creators (also responsible for DayZ).

We have had access to the closed beta of Vigor, to test how it moves in its preliminary phase, before the arrival of the final version that, in case you did not know, will have crossplay with Microsoft console players. But what is this video game about?

Get an idea that the most important thing is to survive, even more than defeating other players. What happens is that if you do not rise as the best of the game, you will not get valuable resources that will serve to further improve your possibilities. Even the refuge that serves as a base, from where you can send aid to those most in need, with the resources you obtain, or increase your chances of survival by improving your weapons and inventory. That is to say, obtaining resources, “farming”, is the keyAs you can see when it is available on Nintendo Switch.

In our games, as you can see in this video, we take a look at this gameplay. Saying that it is still somewhat green in some respects, even has graphic flaws to polish, and various bugs to fix, which tarnish the experience. But above all you should not forget that it is an unfinished version to which we have access precisely so that its creators can launch the final version free of these errors. By the way, the closed beta of Vigor has the hours counted, since on April 17, 2020 it closes its doors.

We play Vigor: closed beta gameplay Nintendo Switch

