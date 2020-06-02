By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

06/02/2020 2:28 pm

In 2012, Disney and Marvel Studios threw The avengers On cinemas. What many do not know or remember is that the premiere of this movie was going to coincide with the launch of a video game of the same name. Before the old man THQ Disappeared, his Australian division was developing the project that was described as a “first person brawler” that allowed players to take on the role of some heroes.

Yesterday afternoon, Andrew Bormancurator Museum of Play’s Digital Games in Rochester, New York, shared a couple of clips from The avengers in action. As highlighted in his post, this gameplay is from the early days of production and it certainly sports it. See for yourself below:

I can’t say this was something I expected to see this week, early and broken or not. #avengersassemble pic.twitter.com/IrjMEYJ3nT – Andrew Borman (@ Borman18) June 1, 2020

“I can’t say this is something I expected to see this week, anticipated and broken or not.”

The game of THQ Australia It was designed to have a cooperative mode for up to box players, who would be able to choose between Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor. What’s interesting is that this particular adventure would not be directly connected to the movie. Instead, THQ’s The Avengers He was intent on following his own continuity separate from the 2012 film.

Speaking of The Avengers, this month we will have a new event dedicated to the game of Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers, which still stands for its release date on September 4.

Source: Andrew Borman

Enjoy the new Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 trailer here



Now you can get another dynamic FFVII Rmeake theme for your PS4

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.