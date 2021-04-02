Game results on Major League Baseball Opening Day

Know the results of the games in it Opening day of the 2021 season of the Big leagues which began yesterday, April 1.

As of yesterday, each game that the different organizations of the MLB, counts to enter the postseason the Big Show. That is why they started the entire 2021 harvest.

Following, the results of the Opening day:

Yankees 2 – Blue Jays 3 Tigers 3 – Indians 2 Brewers 6 – Twins 5 Cubs 3 – Pirates 5 Phillies 3 – Braves 2 Marlins 0 – Rays 1 Reds 6 – Cardinals 11 Rockies 8 – Dodgers 5 Padres 8 – Dbacks 7 Royals 14 – Texas 10 Angels 4 – White Sox 3 Athletics 1 – Astros 8 Mariners 8 – Giants 7

Those were the results of the Opening day of the Big leagues where Venezuelans stood out on the opening day with a good start to the season in the MLB.

Today follows the excitement of baseball from the MLB with the games scheduled for this Friday, April 2, in the continuation of the big tent. At ElFildeo we bring you everything related to LasMayores.