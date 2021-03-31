‘Game of Thrones’ will have its theatrical adaptation on Broadway – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin is already working with playwright Ducan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke to make the stage adaptation of the fantastic story on Broadway.

The premiere of the work is scheduled for 2023, according to information from the specialized site The Hollywood Reporter, which added that the production will be carried out by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson.

Featuring many of the series’ most well-known and iconic characters, this stage production will feature a story centered on love, revenge, insanity, and the dangers of dealing with a prophecy while revealing secrets and deceptions that had only been hinted at until now ”, says the official description of the staging.

“The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew of the carnage that was to come when people of high and low birth gathered at Harrenhal to watch the best knights of the realm compete in a great tournament. It is a tournament that is referenced in the series and in my novels. And now, at last, we can tell his full story, on stage, ”Martin reported in a statement.