‘Game of Thrones’ to debut on Broadway with spectacular production

Game of Thrones it will arrive at the theater sooner than you imagine. Following an overwhelming success as a television series, HBO is already shaping the future of the franchise with new prequels and an adaptation for Broadway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George RR Martin is developing a live theater show for Broadway, West End and Australia with a story that takes place 16 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The work focuses on Harrenhal’s tournament, a ten-day event considered to be one of the biggest tournaments in Westeros. The important thing is that well-known characters from Game of Thrones appear at the fair, such as Ned Stark and his brother Benjen, Roberth Baratheon, Oberin Martell and a Jaime Lannister barely 15 years old.

According to the story, after five days of jousting, Rhaegar Targaryen wins and chooses Lyanna Stark as queen of love. This is considered an affront, since Lyanna was engaged to Robert Baratheon. The tournament is the starting point of Robert’s rebellion which concludes with the death of Aerys II Targaryen and his heirs.

The Game of Thrones adaptation does not have a defined title, although it does have an official description

“For the first time, the play will take audiences behind the scenes of a historical event that was previously shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the series’ most iconic and well-known characters, the production will feature a story centered on love, revenge, insanity, and the dangers of dealing with prophecies, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at. until now.”

For the stage adaptation, George RR Martin will work with Duncan Miller, the playwright responsible for the 1984 Broadway version. The duo is joined by Dominic Cooke, a renowned director of the English national theater company.

Rhaegar Targaryen at the Harrenhall Tournament (c) Illustration to the book ‘The World of Ice and Fire’

The author of A Song of Ice and Fire commented that few in Westeros knew of the carnage that would come after the Harrenhal tournament. “It’s a tournament mentioned often on HBO’s Game of Thrones and in my novels. Now, finally, we can tell the whole story… on stage, ”said the writer.

Production will be provided by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson (The Illusionists) in association with Kilburn Live. For now HBO is not involved in this adaptation, although I could do it later.

The play of Game of Thrones does not have a definite release date, although derived from the pandemic it will be a few months before people can return to the theater on a regular basis. For now the only project on the doorstep is House of the Dragon, the HBO series that would be released in 2022 on HBO Max.

