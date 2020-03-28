Game of Thrones: The Wolf of Bran Stark lost his life to his 10 years to cancer | INSTAGRAM

If you are a fan of Game of Thrones you surely know Summer, the famous “direwolf” of Bran Stark, because we have bad news, Odin, the real name of the dog that played his pet, lost his life at the age of 10 as As a result of mouth cancer from which he could not recover, his family announced on Instagram.

Although many fans thought that it was only an excellent animation, some of the “direwolves” were dogs in real life and this time we mourn those of us who enjoyed their participation in the series.

His family begins by explaining how they feel about this terrible news: “Our family is very sad to announce that Odin lost his life early this morning. It is difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family so that Odin leads a life like no other dog .

They also started by recounting their story: “Odin was a family member first and we got it when he was a puppy at 7 weeks old, all we wanted was big dogs to walk and sleep at our feet at night by the fire , everything after that was an advantage. “

They went on to indicate what it meant to them: “The loss of Odin marks the end of a decade and the end of an era, as it taught our friends and family many lessons about the life of a dog that has more stories to tell than some people. Odin has too many achievements to announce in this post, but just look at our social media pages in the last 5 years and see. “referring to his involvement in GOT.

We can all take comfort in knowing he is forever immortalized on the great Game of Thrones television show like Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in season 1 episode 1. For everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on his face , remember that moment. It is an incredible luck that a pet that you love so well becomes world famous and touches the hearts of so many people, “something really true because thousands of fans have even been sad with their loss.

They talked a little about his situation before he lost his life: “He always liked the beach and his favorite treats that he had almost every day before his departure. He found more illnesses as the week continued and the vets did everything possible to keep him going, but he lost his life in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made for Odin’s treatment and we will use whatever it takes to pay his vet bill and donate the rest among our favorite dog charities. “

They announced that they would make donations for other dogs in need: “Donations will help more dogs in need during this difficult time. If you have photos, videos or stories about Odin, please send or share them with us. Please understand that we will try to answer all of your messages at this difficult time in our lives. “

