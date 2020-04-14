Kristofer Hivju and his wife Gry Molvær Hivju

Photo:

ANGELA WEISS / . / .

After testing positive for the coronavirus, the actor from game of Thrones, Kristofer HivjuHe confirmed on his Instagram account that he and his wife made a full recovery.

“Hello! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected with the coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju ”Hivju wrote in the post.

The actor, who shared the news in March, detailed that after several days in quarantine and after being free of all symptoms, they had finally recovered.

He also took the opportunity to ask people to follow health recommendations to avoid more infections.

“Thank you for all your support, and remember to stay alert and stay away, wash your hands, and most of all, take care of each other right now. Much love from us ”he added.

Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, is currently preparing a series of prequels, The Winds of Winter, based on the books by creator George RR Martin.

.