‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off on Flea Bed canceled, but HBO Max develops two more animated series

The search for ideas to continue exploring the universe of ‘Game of Thrones’ is being arduous. HBO already shot a pilot starring Naomi Watts to end up canceling the production of that series. Now the first season of ‘The House of the Dragon’ is being recorded, which, this time, will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. And meanwhile the company offices keep trying to find new titles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spin-off has been canceled: the one titled ‘Flea Bottom’, a live action series that purported to focus on Lecho de Pulgas, the most impoverished neighborhood of King’s Landing. It seems that anyway it was a development with little chance of succeeding.

At the same time, HBO Max, which will land in our country in a few months to replace HBO Spain, has put in development two possible animated series within the universe created by George RR Martin. The medium only reveals the premise of one of them, which would occur in a territory that was never seen in the original series: the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a region east of Essos.

In Martin Yi Ti’s novels it is the equivalent of Imperial China, just as Westeros is inspired by medieval Europe. The series could be more connected to ‘The House of the Dragon’, since a character from that story, Lord Corlys Velaryon, sailed to Yi Ti on his first trip on his ship the Serpent of the Sea..

Other titles in development that we already knew are ’10, 000 Ships’, about the warrior queen Nymeria of House Martell, and ‘9 Voyages’, a series that would focus on Velaryon (played by Steve Toussaint in’ House of the Dragon ‘) Created by Bruno Heller (‘Roma’). ‘The House of the Dragon’, which will relate the famous Dance of Dragons, civil war between the Targaryens, will hit our screens next year. HBO Max is also preparing another animated series in the Westeros universe: an adaptation of the ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’.

HBO Max wants to be very animated

The WarnerMedia platform is very interested in enhancing its production of adult animation titles. In May, he announced the series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’, a co-production with Cartoon Network that aims to reimagine the mythology of the Dark Knight focusing on his noir roots and with a strong exploration of character psychology, as advanced by JJ Abrams. He will produce the series alongside Matt Reeves (’10 Cloverfield Street’) and Bruce Timm, the creator of the iconic ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ that aired in the 1990s.

Also alongside Cartoon Network, HBO Max prepares ‘My Adventures with Superman’, in which Jack Quaid (‘The Boys’) will voice Clark Kent. More suitable for family audiences, it will focus on a twentysomething version of Superman and Lois Lane who begin their days at the Daily Planet.