Game of Thrones season 8 becomes trending due to tenth anniversary tweet

Game of Thrones – 59% is without a doubt one of HBO’s most beloved and controversial series. On April 17, 2011 the first chapter of the series “Winter is Coming” was released. For this reason, this Friday will be the tenth anniversary of the premiere of the series. The Twitter account has been very active in connection with this date. On April 14 they took out a tweet where they simply put the name of that first chapter:

Winter is coming

That phrase is not only a title, but it is an element that is repeated throughout the series to mark that the unusually long winter, by the standards of our world, is approaching Westeros and with it the White Walkers that for centuries they have lived in the north. The phrase undoubtedly became the banner of the series, being stamped on countless products and quickly becoming a meme, which helped it to be incorporated into our cultural imagination, just like the series.

On the other hand, that lonely tweet made fans start to speculate if it had some hidden meaning; for example, an announcement will be made on Friday as a way to celebrate the 10th anniversary. However, as is often the case on the internet, one thing led to another and soon turned into a discussion about the show’s eighth season. It’s no secret that neither the fans nor the critics loved her. Many have even asked for the season eight finale to be re-recorded. With the existence of the Snyder Cut there has been no lack of what I think that could happen. It is unlikely.

It wasn’t really an argument. It was a group of fans showing together their hatred for the last season of one of the most important shows of its decade. Many of them would like the eighth season to be remade. Here are the best tweets from this roast:

They ruined the season by rushing it without adding character evolution. All to get a chance to write a Star Wars movie that ceased to exist because season eight was a disaster.

If HBO wants me to see a Game of Thrones spin-off, I need a personalized season 8 apology. In 12-point font, double-spaced and not doing anything gimmicky with the margins.

They gave Zack Snyder about $ 70 million to “fix” Justice League – 41%. Fix the eighth season. They can probably do it in just three episodes.

I want the 432 minutes I wasted watching season eight erased from my memory bank.

The final season of Game of Thrones was not only poorly written and executed, it also perpetuated incredibly damaging misconceptions about grief and mental health in the latter half of season 8.

The poor intern who tweeted “Winter is coming” is probably getting ready to quit his job. Don’t you remember the queen from season 8?

I really should write about the downfall of Game of Thrones because that should be studied. It was literally the dominant phenomenon of the culture for almost 10 years and in one season [lo deshizo todo]. Now nobody talks about that [programa].

Fix season eight and then come back with me.

Game of Thrones cost millions of dollars per episode and required a great deal of time and resources to make. They are not going to do another season for a bunch of nerds who are not going to be happy with whatever they get.

For all the budget they had for season eight and everything they had built, dedicated fans of the show had every right to be angry. They made a profit on the show so don’t tell us they don’t have the money or the resources to redo a season. They just have them that the writers don’t care.

