Game of Thrones: Sean Bean did not continue watching the series after the first season – Tomatazos

Sean Bean gave us a great character during his time on Game of Thrones – 59%. The actor starred in the series in the first season as Ned Stark and quickly became a phenomenon on the small screen. But even though everyone kept seeing game of Thrones in later years, Bean it did not. New information reveals that the 62-year-old star did not continue to watch the show after his departure and that only recently did he learn of the ending. It is clear that not everyone is inclined towards epic fantasy.

Do not miss: 10,000 Ships, Game of Thrones spin-off, now has a screenwriter

With the unexpected execution of Ned Stark in the penultimate chapter of the first season, game of Thrones It became one of the most popular series not only on HBO, but on television in general. Viewers (who were unaware of the books) were impressed with the cruelty exercised towards the leader of House Stark, who during the last weeks of his life had already been humiliated and subdued enough that we felt extreme sorrow for he. But in the world of Game of Thrones things are not fair and good old Ned was slain before the gaze of King’s Landing.

Following the devastating events of the first season of game of Thrones, the world was very attentive to all the events of the later chapters, but not Sean Bean, who completely departed from the series and to this day has not seen the end. During a recent interview with The Times, his interlocutor asked him if he had seen the end of the series, to which he replied: “No, what’s wrong?” It is explained to him that Bran became king and Sansa queen of the North. Bean it simply says, “Did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them. “

We invite you to read: Lost ending is worse than Game of Thrones ending, survey finds

Not all the actors from the first season of game of Thrones they came to the last alive, and the characters who did did not have a good conclusion either. The final season of the series premiered two years ago and still continues to cause nightmares among fans who expect a farewell to the height of the circumstances. But the showrunners preferred to finish their work quickly and gave the series the worst season of all, with surprising inconsistencies that even the least studied in narrative can detect.

But HBO will have a chance to redeem itself with House of dragon, the new series that will function as a spin-off of Game of Thrones and that will function as an adaptation of the Targaryen story many years before the events related to Daenery and Jon Snow. The first images of the filming have already been shared through social networks and the recordings continue. HBO has not announced an official release date but it is expected to hit the HBO Max channel and platform sometime late in 2022. Will it be able to alleviate all the anger that fans still have?

House of dragon will focus on the conflict known as “A Dance with Dragons”, starring two popular Targaryen rulers who see themselves as the best alternative to take power. Of course the series will include fire, blood and many dragons, as it is set in a time when those beasts were still common among the legendary family of Valyria. Although the scriptwriters of House of dragon they are not the same as game of ThronesWe hope that they have learned from the mistakes of the second and are able to deliver an adaptation full of emotion and satisfaction in general.

You may also be interested in: Toxic movie and TV couples who set a bad example for a whole generation