Game of Thrones play already in development

Those who loved the George RR Martin novels and the hit HBO series Game of Thrones – 83% will now be able to delight in the news that the fascinating story of medieval fantasy and drama will hit the stage and be turned into a play. In this way, the popular saga seeks to transcend the pages and television to conquer the staging (via Deadline).

In a statement, Martin himself confirmed the news that this theatrical production is already in the early stages of development. It also revealed that Simon Painter and Tim lawson they will be producers; the work is written and adapted by Duncan MacMillan in collaboration with the writer, while the British Dominic Cooke (Ironbark (The Courier) – 87%, On Chesil Beach – 60%) will be in charge of the direction. In his statement, the American novelist made the news known in a peculiar way, only as he would know how to do it.

The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage that would come when the nobles and little people gathered in Harrenhal to watch the kingdom’s best knights compete in a great tournament, during the Year of False Spring. It’s a tournament often mentioned during HBO’s Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story … on stage.

The writer emphasized that the plans for this new theater production left him speechless from the beginning and spoke about the trajectory of each of the people who will work on this project. He was also excited about the new direction that his stories and characters will take.

An incredible team has assembled to tell the story, starting with producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and Jonathan Sanford. His knowledge and love for my world and my characters has impressed me from the beginning, and his plans for this production blew my mind from the first time we met. Dominic Cooke, our director, is a former artistic director of the Royal Court Theater in London… and our playwright, Duncan Macmillan, has previously adapted George Orwell and Henrik Ibsen, among others. Working with them (before the pandemic, when we could really get together) has been a pleasure, and I can’t wait for our collaboration to resume. Our dream is to bring Westeros to Broadway, to the West End, to Australia … and eventually, to a stage near you.

The play will take place during what the production calls “a pivotal moment in the series’ history” and will feature many of the best-known characters. The producers hope to hit Broadway, the West End and Australia in 2023.

MacMillan’s stage work includes Lungs, People, Places and Things, Every Brilliant Thing, Rosmersholm and 1984 with performances at the National Theater, Old Vic, Royal Court, St Ann’s Warehouse, Festival d’Avignon, Theatertreffen, West End and on Broadway. . His onscreen work has appeared on the BBC, HBO, Netflix, and at the Berlin and London Film Festivals. About this new play, the playwright said the following:

I have so much admiration for George’s world and his characters. Your generosity and trust during this process has been incredible. Working on this work during the confinement has felt like a real privilege. I can’t wait until we can be back in a theater to experience this together.

For his part, Cook, who was Artistic Director of the Royal Court Theater in London from 2007 to 2013, spoke about what the opportunity to direct the play means in his career and was very excited and grateful.

I am delighted to have the opportunity, by the dynamic production team of Tim Lawson, Simon Painter and Kilburn Live, to bring a new installment of George RR Martin’s epic story to life on stage. One of George’s inspirations for the original books was Shakespeare’s history plays, so the material naturally lends itself to the theater. Duncan MacMillan and I are having a great time investigating the dynastic power struggles at the heart of George’s extraordinary imaginative world and he has been enormously generous and supportive of both of us.

