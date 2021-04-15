Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk could join Aquaman 2

The Aquaman Tape – 73% definitely resulted in a pleasant surprise for fans of DC. After so much confusion about what was done, not made, or cut from the Zack Snyder tapes, the James Wan-directed film managed to give the character his place. As with Wonder Woman – 92%, these new individual tapes moved away from Snyder’s monopoly and demonstrated that the DC universe could be unified in another way without having to copy the race of the UCM. Although the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% rekindled their spirits for their vision, the truth is that the public does not want to lose Wan’s proposal.

Regardless of all the gossip surrounding the production by the figure of Amber Heard, whose dismissal was recently denied, the sequel seems to be on the right track and with every intention of starting filming later this year with a view to premiere in December 2022. That is why day by day, and for the next few months, we will see news about the cast, the possible villains and the various forms that the story can take.

According to the site Deadline, one of the new actors about to confirm his participation in Aquaman 2 is Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in the award-winning Game of Thrones series. Warner Bros. He has not commented on the matter, but the sources of the news seem reliable although it is too early to theorize about the character he could play.

Asbæk did not stop working after the end of game of Thrones two years ago. Not long ago we could see it in Operation Overlord – 90% and this year it premiered on Netflix Risk Zone – 50%, starring Anthony Mackie. Remember that his performance as Euron generated the desired response from audiences who quickly learned to hate him. Although the last season of the series will go down in history for the disappointment it caused to the fans, his role was that of a promising villain capable of manipulating Cersei and who finally died certain death at the hands of Jaime Lannister.

At this point it is not uncommon to see part of the cast of game of Thrones getting involved in some superhero franchise. Peter Dinklage participated in X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91%, while Sophie Turner got the role of Jean Gray in X-Men: Apocalypse – 48% and X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29%. For her part, Maisie Williams starred in the poorly received The New Mutants – 62% and Kit Harington will see him in the long-awaited The Eternals from director Chloé Zhao who follows the new phase of the Marvel Universe.

For its part, Aquaman 2 will again feature Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, and rumors suggest that the actress wants her character to be even more important to the story. In fact, the film is expected to include many more feminist elements in an attempt to give rise to female characters beyond Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, and whose sequel Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% was not as well criticized as the original.

The recent premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League caused a great impact among fans of DC, which is gradually finding the best way to reach its followers in an original and efficient way. However, some highly anticipated projects were officially canceled a few weeks ago. Among these titles is the spin-off of Aquaman called The Trench, which would be a horror film inspired by the famous scene from the first part. Despite constant updates, neither this title nor New Gods, which would be directed by Ava DuVernay, will finally see the light.

