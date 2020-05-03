Visiting your social networks, opening YouTube or simply surfing the Web are pleasures that you do. But in these 6 weeks that have to pass from today until the issuance of the last chapter of Game of Thrones, these activities are going to compete in a constant obstacle course to prevent some wretch with nothing better to do than come and blow you up Game of Thrones simply for doing (without) grace. Given that we cannot execute these people as the longed-for Khal Drogo would, we have another resource: shield ourselves and shield our visits to the Internet.

What murderous spoilers deserve …

How to avoid spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8

Mute Spoilers on Twitter

The microblogging app has long since incorporated a feature to mute specific words, hashtags, and even entire phrases. And it is made that easy:

Step 1

The first thing we must do after entering the app or through the browser is to go to Notifications, and when we are in this section, look for the gear that opens Settings.

Step 2

Now we will see the Notifications Filters. This is where we can activate the new measure. We go down to the third option, Silenced Words, and activate it.

Step 3

With this, another screen will open from which we can add everything we want to silence, from a specific hashtags to words, emoji icons, user names, complete phrases, etc., in this case any name, hashtag and even the title and Game of Thrones 8×1 number. Then we hit ‘Done’ on the top right screen and the changes will have been saved.

Filter comments on Instagram

To automatically hide comments that you don’t want to appear in your posts, you can filter them with the default or custom keywords. The default keyword list contains the most common inappropriate and offensive words on Instagram, including foul language, but this feature can be programmed to include terms referring to Game of Thrones.

Step 1

Go to your profile and tap the icon Adjustments at the top right. Then hit Comments.

Step 2

Tap next to Hide inappropriate comments to filter comments using a default keyword list or write some custom ones separated by commas in Custom Keywords. Click Done. When you turn on comment filtering, it will apply to both new comments on your posts and existing comments. When you turn it off, filtered comments from your posts will be reset.

Custom filter on Facebook

The walls of Facebook are fertile ground for spoilers, and maximum if we also visit one dedicated to Game of Thrones. If you are a page administrator, you can iprevent certain words from appearing in it. When a person includes a word you’ve blocked in a post or on a page comment, that word won’t appear on your page. To block words:

Step 1

Click on Setting at the top of the page.

Step 2

Under General, click Page moderation.

Step 3

Writes the words you want to block, separated by commas. You have to specify both numbers (singular and plural) of the word you want to block, in this case and as before, terms referring to Game of Thrones and Game of Thrones (also in English, highly recommended).

Step 4

Click Save changes.

Anti-spoiler apps and websites

In case you also want an extra layer of security on your smartphone, or directly you do not feel like having to configure the networks by hand, as we see there are a series of apps to avoid spoilers for Game of Thrones and in general of all the content you do not want that will blow you up.

Spoiler Block

Designed to avoid spoilers on social networks, this app add your own filters to Facebook and Twitter feeds so that we can continue consulting and writing on the networks today without fear of being destroyed by Game of Thrones. Its algorithms work not only for the RR Martin universe series, but also for other series and TV shows like Westworld or Big Brother:

Download Spoiler Blocker Android

Spoiler Block

Similar to the previous one, Spoiler Block is focused exclusively on Twitter, paid field of the random pure spoiler that we can eat and ruin our day. The app can be configured for different broadcasts, be they series or sports broadcasts, and it is a great tool to reach the end of today at 8×1 and the rest of the season of Game of Thrones completely ‘virgin’.

Download Spoiler Block Android

Download Spoiler Block iOS