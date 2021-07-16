Game of Thrones: HBO Max prepares another animated series inspired by imperial China – Tomatazos

Time to travel to the eastern shores in the world of Game of Thrones – 83%. Among the many projects derived from the spectacular show that was a complete sensation for ten years, HBO Max is developing a new animated title that will be set in the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a domain inspired by imperial China about which much is known. more in author George RR Martin’s book saga.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Game of Thrones franchise will accelerate in terms of its expansion to television with another animated project of which the first details are already available. The report indicates that this will be another title in addition to the animated show that had previously been announced, that is, there are two. The plot will be set in the Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a land east of Essos that is inspired by ancient China, in the same way that Westeros is in medieval Europe.

Beyond that, there are not many details such as who the protagonists will be. There is also no data on the talent that will be linked to this project, but without a doubt venturing to bring a completely new world to the screen and within such a popular saga will surely be attractive to artists from the world of animation. Likewise, it will help to spread the mythology if the platform and the channel wish to continue exploiting this intellectual property.

Yi Ti was barely mentioned in Game of Thrones. However, in the prequel House of the dragon, which is currently in production, the character Lord Corlys Velaryon will have known this empire. As you can see, in a certain way, HBO aspires to have a certain connection between all the programs that it is developing around the acclaimed television series that revolutionized the way in which series were made.

The show will also give the opportunity to see more Asian characters in the world of the franchise. Although it will be an animated program, if it is successful it is most likely that later we will see more in real action. The report says that this title is the product of HBO Max’s interest in strengthening its adult animation catalog beyond what it does with the Adult Swim team, so there is no need to fear that the tone is more familiar just because it is animation.

In the books and mythology of Martin’s novels, the Yi Ti Empire is one of the oldest in the world and is a very advanced civilization. Its history is also riddled with betrayals, magical characters, and various cities and regions dating back thousands of centuries before the events of the main story. So if you have been captivated by the detailed world of that franchise, you will surely be very happy to see this show.

There is no release date yet on HBO Max for this animated show. The report makes it sound like it has just been agreed to get down to business to do it. However, fans of the saga can be happy because they will only have to wait until 2022 to see House of the Dragon, the first of these numerous spin offs and see if there is hope for the world of Westeros beyond the Iron Throne and all the battles that were fought for it.

