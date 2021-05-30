‘Game of Thrones’ has another prequel in the works: ‘10000 ships’

Set after the Second Spice War according to the stories of George RR Martin, the Serie ‘10000 ships‘is in full swing at HBO. ‘Game of Thrones’: 10 characters who have failed the end of the series.

After the end of ‘Game of Thrones‘, it seems that the world of Westeros is still finding its way to expand, and has a new bet: ‘10000 ships’ prequel is in development on HBO, as reported by Deadline. While other projects have already been canceled and ‘La Casa del Dragón (House of the Dragon)’ is in full swing, this new series of the universe created by George RR Martin you are taking your first steps in telling an important part of the past history of the Seven Kingdoms.

The story will take us to the time of the Second Spice War, the last of the wars that took place between the Freehold of Valyria and the Rhoynar, marking the end of this civilization. The history will follow Princess Nymeria and her surviving Rhoynar, with whom she will fight to find a new home for his people after their crushing defeat. Valyrian Freehold forces her to travel across the sea from Essos to Dorne to find a place to stay and resurface.

‘10,000 ships’ was one of three ideas that were announced at the beginning of the year, but its launch was finally confirmed this week. HBO has hired Marvel’s ‘Helstrom’ production company, Amanda segel, to monitor the series. At the moment, more details about the team, the cast or their connections with the rest of the franchise projects are unknown.

‘La Casa del Dragon (House of the Dragon)’ continues its filming smoothly with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Emma D’Arcy and Steve Toussaint, whom we saw in the first official photographs recently as the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen. Also in preparation is ‘The Tales of Dunk and Egg’, a series on the adventures of the squire Dunk and Aegon Targaryen (Egg) based on the book collection formed by the titles ‘The errant knight’, ‘The loyal sword’ and ‘The mysterious knight’.

