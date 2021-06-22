Game of Thrones: George RR Martin assures that the novels will have a different ending to the show

It’s been more than two years since the end of Game of Thrones – 59%. The HBO show revolutionized the way television was thought and done. Despite having turned the small screen into a huge budget show, not everyone was satisfied with the outcome of the series. Now, the author of the novels on which the show was based, George RR Martin, again assures that the end of his books will be different from what we saw.

In an interview with radio station WTTW, George RR Martin revealed his frustration at watching the series of game of Thrones exceed the original material. The writer explained that while it is true that he helped the showrunners find an outcome, he would have liked to have finished the two pending books that remain of the saga earlier so that they would have to follow, but he believes his ending will be different although we will have to wait for know him:

When they start [la serie], I had four books already in print, the fifth was published just as the series started in 2011. I had a five-book lead and these are huge books. I never thought they were going to catch up with me, but they did. They caught up with me and passed me. That did something strange because now the show was going ahead of me and in different directions. I keep working on the book [el sexto], but they will have to see my end when it’s published

As you know, the series lasted eight seasons and each of the first five more or less took up the facts from each of the books. The problem began from the sixth season when the series had already sold out the original material. Martin stayed on as a consultant for the show’s writers, although many fans believe that from the sixth season there was a clear decline in the quality of the show.

Martin is famous for the time it takes him to finish his books. The author has spent the last few years working not only on the sixth novel, which will be titled Winds of Winter, but also on the publication of other texts on the Targaryen house. Although he usually promises that he will dedicate himself fully to concluding the saga, he continues working on other things, for example, he will also help make the prequel House of the Dragon.

As if that were not enough, the writer has also confirmed that the sixth book will not be the last, but that the story will conclude in a seventh novel called A dream of spring. This means that we are still a long way from knowing the end that was originally planned for your world. It should also be remembered that many elements of the novels were left out of the adaptation of the series, so it is obvious that they will end differently.

For those who like to relive the craze for Game of Thrones – 59%, the complete series will arrive on HBO Max this June 29. Likewise, the prequel is already in production. House of the Dragon which is expected to be released in 2022. So even if we don’t see the saga wrap up on the pages, we’ll still see more of Westeros on TV for quite a while.

