In principle, an epic fantasy series like Game of Thrones and a vampire series has nothing to do with it, but Alan Ball the creator of True Blood believes that his show was essential for the adaptation of George R.R. Martin existed.

True blood It premiered in 2008 on HBO and lasted 7 seasons. Directed by Alan Ball, the series was based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries Charlaine Harris and starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård and Ryan Kwanten. While the show doesn’t seem innovative today, in 2008 it was ahead of the pack and ushered in a new era. Something they have taken advantage of Game of Thrones or Westworld.

Before True Blood premiered, most of HBO’s original programming was safe in the drama space. The chain had great successes with the series Sex in New York, The Wire, The Sopranos and Deadwood. While Deadwood is immersed in the Western genre, none of these shows had an element of fantasy. They were all immersed in realism, where True blood and the programs that came later were certainly more specialized. Since looking for another type of audience.

According to Alan Ball, HBO took the time to give True Blood the green light, nearly six months before it was finally approved by superiors. The reasoning behind this was that, at the time, it didn’t fit on HBO. It was nothing like what they had done before. While vampires were popular and had been for decades, the combination of sex and violence, plus a more fantastic angle with the inclusion of werewolves, fairies, and even darker mythological creatures, was at risk.

Allan Ball assures that HBO “owes him a lot”.

Now True Blood is still one of the most popular shows on HBO, it has a large number of fans who consider it a cult work. It was undoubtedly a huge success, likely contributing to HBO’s willingness to consider other show releases they wouldn’t have done before. Game of Thrones joined the programming in 2011 and ran for eight seasons. While it is also based on a popular series of books, Song of ice and fire by George R.R. Martin, the series became one of the most popular shows and broke records in television history. It was so popular that HBO did not hesitate to give them massive budgets for battle sequences, CGI, and other necessities so they could bring the world of Westeros to life, with giants, dragons, direwolves, and other creatures.

Even if Game of Thrones It has a different theme than True bloodIf the vampire drama hadn’t been successful, HBO might not have explored other formulas with which it has excelled so much. So Allan Ball may be right.