Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke points out the alleged culprit of the cup of coffee in the last season – Tomatazos

The history of television has been dominated by series for years, where diverse proposals arrive, with genres completely different from each other and in each era there is a program that captures the attention of the audience. In the last ten years, the fantastic story created by George RR Martin for his novel series Song of ice and fire, was adapted for television obtaining an extraordinary reception.

With transcendent characters and conflicts that were the subject of conversation among fans, there is no doubt that Game of Thrones – 59% set an important guideline for television series. Each of the seasons had a fairly positive response among the audience and critics, however, its conclusion generated quite a controversy due to the way in which the protagonists ended and some ends that were loose.

But regardless of what the ending has generated, disappointing or not, there are still other elements of the same season that became a mockery among the same fans. One of these featured a Starbucks coffee glass in episode four of this latest installment. Although it is common for audiovisual productions to have small continuity or editing errors, this is something that many still do not overcome, nor does it seem that they will.

At the time that episode was released, the networks were set on fire by jokes about it, generating various theories of how one of the most popular coffee brands in the world came to a time when commercial chains of this type did not yet exist. The same people involved in the HBO program joined the conversation looking for culprits or to disclaim responsibility.

Two years after the incident, Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, continues to defend herself from the mistake, as many have blamed her for the fact that the cafe is in front of her. But during an interview with The Skimm, the actress not only defended herself, but pointed out the real alleged culprit: DB Weiss, co-producer and co-creator of the series.

I’m going to say it again for the record: [el vaso] it wasn’t mine. I’m looking at you Dan Weiss.

After the release of that episode, the production decided to reissue it to have a clean scene, but despite this, it is still a moment that will hardly be forgotten. There were those who thought that it was actually a strategy paid for by the popular cafeteria, because its place to frame was quite evident, but the blame between the actors and members of the production continues to jump from one place to another.

It is worth mentioning that whoever gave life to the Mother of Dragons still has an important path in his career, although there is no doubt that this role has been, so far, his most important place on the screens. According to what is reported on ., the actress will now be part of the MCU taking a major role in the upcoming series for Disney Plus. Secret invasion.